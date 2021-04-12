Central Bank of Azerbaijan talks adaptation of payment terminals to updated banknotes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.12

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Azerbaijani media have recently reported on the difficulties faced by citizens when trying to pay with updated banknotes of 1, 5 and 50 manats through the terminals of non-bank providers of payment services, Trend reports citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

On October 20, 2020, all commercial banks and terminals of non-bank providers of payment services were informed about the need to adapt cash systems (ATMs, payment terminals, cash counting and processing systems) to updated banknotes, the CBA said.

The Central Bank stated that the results of the monitoring carried out by the CBA show that the adaptation of cash systems to the updated banknotes has been ensured to a great extent.

“In order to study the difficulties related to the adaptation of payment terminals to updated banknotes of 1, 5 and 50 manats, promptly eliminate the relevant problems and complete the adaptation processes as soon as possible, the CBA organized a meeting with representatives of non-bank providers of payment services, and these organizations were given recommendations and instructions to take appropriate measures,” the statement reads.

