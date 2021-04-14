Turkmenistan reveals volume of allocated loans in national currency
Latest
Our Victory is not only victory of our people, entire Turkic world is proud of it - Azerbaijani president
Certain revengeful forces raising their heads should know that iron fist remains in place - Azerbaijani president
President Aliyev on transfer of Irevan to Armenia: I condemned this decision, we should not obscure history
I have been saying that second Armenian state will never be created in our lands - Azerbaijani president
In 2003, scum of PFPA-Musavat tandem attempted military coup, but it did not work - President Aliyev
Azerbaijani president about PFPA-Musavat tandem: In order to save themselves, they had to turn to Heydar Aliyev
Defense minister at time promised that if Shusha was surrendered, he'd shoot himself - President Aliyev
Then leader of junta, Sargsyan, promised me to return our lands in aftermath of that bitter defeat - President Aliyev