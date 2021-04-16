Prices for precious metals up in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 16

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan on April 16 increased compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, an ounce of gold rose by 41.9985 manat or $24.7 (1.42 percent), amounting to 2,999.1825 manat ($1,764), and an ounce of silver - by 0.6614 manat or 39 cents (1.53 percent), to 43.9293 manat ($25.84). The price per ounce of platinum increased by 43.792 manat or $25.76 (2.19 percent) and amounted to 2,041.887 manat ($1,201), and per ounce of palladium - by 77.0185 manat or $45.3 (1.68 percent), to 4,658.6035 manat ($2,740).

In monthly terms, the price per ounce of gold increased by 51.6545 manat or $30.38 (1.8 percent), and the price per ounce of silver decreased by 0.6558 manat or 38 cents (1.5 percent). The price per ounce of platinum fell by 28.373 manat or $16.69 (1.4 percent), and per ounce of palladium increased by 598.3745 manat or $351.9 (14.7 percent).

On an annualized basis, gold rose in price by 83.0705 manat or $48.86 (2.8 percent), silver - by 17.788 manat or $10.46 (68 percent), platinum - by 711.0845 manat or $418.2 (53.4 percent), and palladium rose by 882.0365 manat or $518.8 (23.4 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) March 10, 2021 2,999.1825 43.9293 2,041.887 4,658.6035 March 9, 2021 2,957.184 43.2679 1,998.095 4,581.585 Feb. 10, 2021 2,947.528 44.5851 2,070.26 4,060.229 March 10, 2020 2,916.112 26.1413 1,330.8025 3,776.567 Change in a day: in man. 41.9985 0.6614 43.792 77.0185 in % 1.42 1.53 2.19 1.68 Change in a month in man. 51.6545 -0.6558 -28.373 598.3745 in % 1.8 -1.5 -1.4 14.7 Change in a year in man. 83.0705 17.788 711.0845 882.0365 in % 2.8 68 53.4 23.4

