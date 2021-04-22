Prices for precious metals up in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.22

By Zeyni Jafarov

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan rose on April 22 compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Accordingly, an ounce of gold rose by 15.028 manat or $8.84 (0.5 percent), amounting to 3,044.1815 manat or $1,790, and an ounce of silver - by 0.964 manat or 56 cents (2.19 percent), to 44.9789 manat or $26.45. The price of an ounce of platinum increased by 41.1825 manat or $24.22 (2.04 percent) and amounted to 2,062.8905 manat or $1,213, and per ounce of palladium - by 176.375 manat or $103.7 (3.75 percent), to 4,882.332 manat or $2,872.

In monthly terms, the price of an ounce of gold increased by 97.325 manat or $57.25 (3.3 percent), and an ounce of silver - by 0.68 manat or 40 cents (1.5 percent). The price per ounce of platinum rose by 8.5255 manat or $5 (0.4 percent), and per ounce of palladium - by 333.489 manat or $196.1 (7.3 percent).

On an annualized basis, gold rose by 179.4775 manat or $105.5(6.3 percent), silver - by 19.8563 manat or $11.6 (79 percent), platinum - by 796.5265 manat or $46.8 (62.9 percent), and palladium rose by 1,533.672 manat or $902.1 (45.8 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Apr.22, 2021 3,044.1815 44.9789 2,062.8905 4,882.332 Apr.21, 2021 3,029.1535 44.0149 2,021.708 4,705.957 Mar.22, 2021 2,946.8565 44.2989 2,054.365 4,548.843 Apr.22, 2020 2,864.704 25.1226 1,266.364 3,348.66 Change in a day: in man. 15.028 0.964 41.1825 176.375 in % 0.5 2.19 2.04 3.75 Change in a month in man. 97.325 0.68 8.5255 333.489 in % 3.3 1.5 0.4 7.3 Change in a year in man. 179.4775 19.8563 796.5265 1533.672 in % 6.3 79 62.9 45.8

