Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan fell by 22.16 manat (0.7 percent) during the outgoing week.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,021.298 manat, which is 0.2 percent more compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Apr. 19
|
3,020.64
|
Apr. 19
|
3,027.76
|
Apr. 20
|
3,013.276
|
Apr. 20
|
3,027.556
|
Apr. 21
|
3,029.15
|
Apr. 21
|
3,011.882
|
Apr. 22
|
3,044.18
|
Apr. 22
|
3,033.69
|
Apr. 23
|
3,034.69
|
Apr. 23
|
3,005.6
|
Average weekly
|
3,028.387
|
Average weekly
|
3,021.298
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 0.1415 manat (0.3 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 44.379 manat, which is 0.2 percent more compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Apr. 19
|
43.844
|
Apr. 19
|
44.2363
|
Apr. 20
|
44.1181
|
Apr. 20
|
44.4884
|
Apr. 21
|
44.0149
|
Apr. 21
|
44.2914
|
Apr. 22
|
44.9789
|
Apr. 22
|
44.7821
|
Apr. 23
|
44.4751
|
Apr. 23
|
44.0948
|
Average weekly
|
44.286
|
Average weekly
|
44.379
Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan dropped by 54.965 manat (0.04 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 2,086.446 manat, which is 1.8 percent more compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Apr. 19
|
2,054.96
|
Apr. 19
|
2,104.06
|
Apr. 20
|
2,057.893
|
Apr. 20
|
2,118.574
|
Apr. 21
|
2,021.71
|
Apr. 21
|
2,078.063
|
Apr. 22
|
2,062.89
|
Apr. 22
|
2,082.44
|
Apr. 23
|
2,054.13
|
Apr. 23
|
2,049.095
|
Average weekly
|
2,050.317
|
Average weekly
|
2,086.446
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan rose by 162.719 manat (3.3 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,981.688 manat, which is 4.3 percent more compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Apr. 19
|
4,717.13
|
Apr. 19
|
4,877.56
|
Apr. 20
|
4,746.094
|
Apr. 20
|
4,975.943
|
Apr. 21
|
4,705.96
|
Apr. 21
|
4,995.637
|
Apr. 22
|
4,882.33
|
Apr. 22
|
5,019.02
|
Apr. 23
|
4,834.73
|
Apr. 23
|
5,040.279
|
Average weekly
|
4,777.25
|
Average weekly
|
4,981.688
