Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan fell by 22.16 manat (0.7 percent) during the outgoing week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,021.298 manat, which is 0.2 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Apr. 19 3,020.64 Apr. 19 3,027.76 Apr. 20 3,013.276 Apr. 20 3,027.556 Apr. 21 3,029.15 Apr. 21 3,011.882 Apr. 22 3,044.18 Apr. 22 3,033.69 Apr. 23 3,034.69 Apr. 23 3,005.6 Average weekly 3,028.387 Average weekly 3,021.298

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 0.1415 manat (0.3 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 44.379 manat, which is 0.2 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Apr. 19 43.844 Apr. 19 44.2363 Apr. 20 44.1181 Apr. 20 44.4884 Apr. 21 44.0149 Apr. 21 44.2914 Apr. 22 44.9789 Apr. 22 44.7821 Apr. 23 44.4751 Apr. 23 44.0948 Average weekly 44.286 Average weekly 44.379

Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan dropped by 54.965 manat (0.04 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 2,086.446 manat, which is 1.8 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Apr. 19 2,054.96 Apr. 19 2,104.06 Apr. 20 2,057.893 Apr. 20 2,118.574 Apr. 21 2,021.71 Apr. 21 2,078.063 Apr. 22 2,062.89 Apr. 22 2,082.44 Apr. 23 2,054.13 Apr. 23 2,049.095 Average weekly 2,050.317 Average weekly 2,086.446

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan rose by 162.719 manat (3.3 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,981.688 manat, which is 4.3 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Apr. 19 4,717.13 Apr. 19 4,877.56 Apr. 20 4,746.094 Apr. 20 4,975.943 Apr. 21 4,705.96 Apr. 21 4,995.637 Apr. 22 4,882.33 Apr. 22 5,019.02 Apr. 23 4,834.73 Apr. 23 5,040.279 Average weekly 4,777.25 Average weekly 4,981.688

---

