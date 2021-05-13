Bitcoin down more than 15% to $46,800

Bitcoin fell by 15.29% to $46,800, according to data from CoinDesk as of 04:04 (GMT+4), Trend reports citing TASS.

As of 04:15, the bitcoin was at $47,900 (-15.65%).

On Wednesday, Elon Musk said that Tesla was suspending accepting bitcoin as a means of payment due to an unsustainable way of obtaining it.

Bitcoin is a decentralized system of the eponymous cryptocurrency based on blockchain technology. It can be issued by any user who is a member of the system. The system concept was published in November 2008, but has exploded in popularity in recent years.