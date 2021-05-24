Uzbek currency rates for May 25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, according to which the US dollar has increased against the soum, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

The new exchange rates will be active from May 25.

The US currency rose by 18.48 soums. From tomorrow, one US dollar will cost 10,596 soums.

Euro also rose by 7.75 soums, amounting to 12,940 soums.

At the same time, the Russian currency fell by 0.2 soums and currently amounts to 143.90 soums.

The official exchange rates of foreign currencies to the soum for accounting, statistical and other reporting, as well as the calculation of customs and other obligatory payments will be published by the Central Bank at 16:00 (GMT +5) every banking business day.

