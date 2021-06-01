Iranian currency rates for June 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jun. 1

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 1, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies have increased and 10 have decreased compared to May 31.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 51,367 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on June 1 Iranian rial on May 31 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 59,693 59,602 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,746 46,674 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,066 5,056 1 Norwegian krone NOK 5,051 5,012 1 Danish krone DKK 6,907 6,886 1 Indian rupee INR 580 580 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,642 139,675 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,349 27,179 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,363 38,232 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,412 5,411 1 Omani rial OMR 109,236 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 34,792 34,802 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,585 30,490 1 South African rand ZAR 3,056 3,050 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,948 4,913 1 Russian ruble RUB 572 576 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,506 32,374 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,792 31,746 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,557 49,514 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,124 2,117 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 26 26 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 36,020 36,075 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,435 9,444 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,596 6,596 100 Thai baths THB 134,622 134,331 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,180 10,160 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,890 37,717 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,239 1 euro EUR 51,367 51,199 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,807 9,808 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,904 12,870 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,943 2,935 1 Afghan afghani AFN 536 542 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,597 16,601 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,722 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 88,102 88,041 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,681 3,710 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 282,116 rials, and the price of $1 is 230,675 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 249,187 rials, and the price of $1 is 203,750 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 231,000-234,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 282,000-285,000 rials.