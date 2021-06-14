Uzbek currency rates for June 15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, according to which the US dollar has increased against the soum, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, which will operate from June 15.

The American currency significantly rose by 11.96 soums. From tomorrow, one dollar will cost 10,609 soums.

Euro fell by 27.74 soums, amounting to 12,851 soums.

At the same time, the Russian currency fell by 1.11 soums and currently amounts to 146.8 soums.

The official exchange rates of foreign currencies to the soum for accounting, statistical and other reporting, as well as the calculation of customs and other obligatory payments, will be published by the Central Bank at 16:00 (GMT +5) every banking business day.

