Iranian currency rates for June 15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jun. 15

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 15, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies have increased and 21 have decreased compared to June 14.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,933 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on June 15 Iranian rial on June 14 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 59,284 59,246 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,720 46,757 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,050 5,054 1 Norwegian krone NOK 5,056 5,043 1 Danish krone DKK 6,850 6,838 1 Indian rupee INR 575 574 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,577 139,352 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,946 26,982 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,188 38,289 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,411 5,412 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 34,616 34,552 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,015 29,938 1 South African rand ZAR 3,057 3,062 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,995 5,005 1 Russian ruble RUB 583 574 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,416 32,357 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,664 31,680 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,568 49,510 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,121 2,123 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 26 26 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,709 35,670 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,415 9,438 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,564 6,566 100 Thai baths THB 134,942 135,078 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,208 10,223 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,576 37,599 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 50,933 50,855 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,825 9,841 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,106 13,286 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,952 2,956 1 Afghan afghani AFN 535 540 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,903 16,936 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,759 87,868 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,684 3,710 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,018 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 283,025 rials, and the price of $1 is 233,388 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 248,794 rials, and the price of $1 is 205,160 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 234,000-237,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 283,000-287,000 rials.