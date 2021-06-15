Iranian currency rates for June 15

15 June 2021
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jun. 15

By Elnur Baghishov

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 15, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies have increased and 21 have decreased compared to June 14.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,933 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on June 15

Iranian rial on June 14

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

59,284

59,246

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,720

46,757

1 Swedish krona

SEK

5,050

5,054

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

5,056

5,043

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,850

6,838

1 Indian rupee

INR

575

574

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

139,577

139,352

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,946

26,982

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,188

38,289

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,411

5,412

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,233

109,232

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

34,616

34,552

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

30,015

29,938

1 South African rand

ZAR

3,057

3,062

1 Turkish lira

TRY

4,995

5,005

1 Russian ruble

RUB

583

574

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

34

34

1 Australian dollar

AUD

32,416

32,357

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,664

31,680

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,568

49,510

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,121

2,123

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

26

26

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,709

35,670

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,415

9,438

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,564

6,566

100 Thai baths

THB

134,942

135,078

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,208

10,223

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

37,576

37,599

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

50,933

50,855

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,825

9,841

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,106

13,286

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,952

2,956

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

535

540

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,903

16,936

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

87,759

87,868

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,684

3,710

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,018

11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 283,025 rials, and the price of $1 is 233,388 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 248,794 rials, and the price of $1 is 205,160 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 234,000-237,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 283,000-287,000 rials.

