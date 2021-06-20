Central Banks of Russia, Turkmenistan step up supervision of credit institutions activities

Finance 20 June 2021 22:21 (UTC+04:00)
Central Banks of Russia, Turkmenistan step up supervision of credit institutions activities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

The Central Banks of Russia and Turkmenistan are activating cooperation agreements in the field of supervision of the activities of credit institutions, the Central Bank of Russia told Trend.

"An agreement on cooperation on countering computer attacks was signed in January 2021, which will formalize the process of exchanging information about threats in the field of information security between the central banks of Russia and Turkmenistan," the bank added.

The report also notes that within the framework of consultations between the Central Bank of Russia and the Central Bank of Turkmenistan, issues of increasing the share of national currencies in foreign trade settlements, the development of correspondent relations between credit institutions of the two countries, the issues of connecting Turkmen banks to the financial messaging system of the Bank of Russia and ensuring the acceptance of "Mir" cards in the payment infrastructure of Turkmenistan are discussed.

"The dynamics of interaction between the Bank of Russia and the Turkmen side are generally positive, taking place within the framework of meetings of intergovernmental commissions. We also intend to expand the practice of conducting Russian-Turkmen interbank consultations, " the bank stressed.

"At present, we expect to resume the possibility of holding face - to-face meetings," the bank said.

As earlier the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend, The positive dynamics in Russian-Turkmen trade continued in 2020 – the trade turnover increased by 39.6 percent, compared to 2019 and reached $970.2 million (excluding Turkmen gas supplies).

The message said that the volume of exports increased by 19.6 percent (to $649.5 million), imports – by 11.6 percent (to $320.6 million).

"In 2020, Turkmenistan mainly exported metals and products made from them; food products and agricultural raw materials; chemical industry products; machinery, equipment, and vehicles," the ministry noted.

The main items of import from Turkmenistan were: chemical industry products; textile, products made from it and shoes; food products and agricultural raw materials; mineral products.

"Attitude of both sides to intensify cooperation across the whole spectrum can expect further growth of bilateral trade."

Due to the effective operation of the intergovernmental Turkmen-Russian Commission on Economic Cooperation, coupled with targeted work of the specialized agencies of the two countries in 2020, cooperation in the field of the shipbuilding industry, railway engineering, metallurgy, geology, and medicine was intensified.

In 2020, a program of cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Russia and Turkmenistan for 2021-2022, a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministries of Energy of the Russian Federation and Turkmenistan on cooperation in the field of electric power, and an agreement on cooperation between the central banks of Russia and Turkmenistan were signed through diplomatic channels.

---
Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Georgia reveals TOP companies with the largest turnover in 1Q2021
Georgia reveals TOP companies with the largest turnover in 1Q2021
Georgia’s economy shrinks in 1Q2021
Georgia’s economy shrinks in 1Q2021
Value of Iran’s exports to Syria soars
Value of Iran’s exports to Syria soars
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
COVID-19 vaccination age drops to 30 in Turkey, more doses arrive Turkey 23:07
String of shootings in Mexico border city kill 18 people Other News 22:58
Georgia reveals TOP companies with the largest turnover in 1Q2021 Business 22:40
Georgia’s economy shrinks in 1Q2021 Business 22:39
Value of Iran’s exports to Syria soars Business 22:38
Iran boots exports to South Africa Republic Business 22:38
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price still falling Finance 22:37
Georgian GDG Group postpones opening of wine factory Business 22:36
Central Banks of Russia, Turkmenistan step up supervision of credit institutions activities Finance 22:21
Switzerland wins over Turkey within EURO 2020 in Baku Society 21:58
EURO-2020: One more goal scored within Turkey - Switzerland match (UPDATE) Society 21:45
Vietnam receives more Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines from China Other News 21:37
Dozens of migrants rescued off Spain's Gran Canaria Europe 20:42
At least 15 killed in attacks in Mexico Other News 19:38
Indian strain may become dominant in Georgia but with low growth rate Georgia 18:57
Azerbaijan to name unnamed peak of Greater Caucasus Range in honor of its victory in war Society 18:47
Another group of Azerbaijani servicemen sent to Commando Courses in Turkey (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 18:45
Kazakhstan’s Ulba Metallurgical Plant opens tender to buy electrodes Tenders 18:44
Iran unveils details of agricultural exports-imports Business 18:43
Iran intends to diversify trade with Azerbaijan in railway sector– Iranian ambassador Transport 18:42
ADB plans USD 462 mln in grants to Tajikistan in 2022-2024 Tajikistan 18:20
2 killed in training plane crash in Iran Iran 17:38
Prosecutor General's Office of Armenia reported 64 violations in elections Armenia 17:08
Azerbaijan reports 56 new COVID-19 cases Society 16:56
Weekly review of main events in oil, gas sector of Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 16:10
Weekly review of major events in Azerbaijan's transport sector Transport 15:50
China administers 1 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses Other News 15:26
Hottest May in 51 years raises heat wave concerns in Turkey Turkey 14:46
Georgian insurance companies see increase in compensated damage Finance 14:17
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale June 20 Oil&Gas 14:12
Turkmenistan reviews measures to fight COVID-19 Turkmenistan 14:11
Iran may suspend flights to Russia Transport 14:09
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for June 20 Society 14:09
Kazakhstan’s gas supply company to attract services for design and estimate documentation Tenders 14:08
Armenian police report about cases of violation during ongoing parliamentary election Armenia 14:04
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issues statement on World Refugee Day Politics 13:45
Georgia reveals data on COVID-19 cases Georgia 13:30
Azerbaijan's hydrogeological department opens tender for purchase of spares Tenders 12:35
AZAL to launch special flights to Tel Aviv Economy 12:27
Azerbaijan shows footage from Sarally Kheshtab village of Zangilan district (VIDEO) Politics 12:23
Bridge over the Astarachay to be built soon – Iranian ambassador Construction 12:01
Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 cases down to 1,119 Kazakhstan 12:00
Cases of forced voting by military personnel reported in Armenia Armenia 11:44
Shots fired at one of polling stations in Armenia Armenia 11:37
Georgia to export pecan to 35 countries Business 11:19
Tokyo cancels public viewing sites for summer Olympics World 10:51
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange disclosed Business 10:13
Russia accounts for largest number of enterprises with foreign direct investment in Uzbekistan Finance 10:04
Baku to host Turkey-Switzerland match as part of EURO 2020 today Society 10:00
Turkish scientists tap AI for COVID-19 detection Turkey 09:39
India's COVID-19 tally rises to 29,881,965 Other News 09:33
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 09:01
Ex-Tesla president sold stocks worth $274 million since June 10 Finance 08:52
Iran’s export of products to Syria up 73% in current year Economy 08:18
Unified register of public services to be created in Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 08:18
Two new cases of Covid Indian strain reported in Georgia Georgia 08:17
Weekly review of key events in ICT sector of Azerbaijan ICT 08:01
Brazil tops 500,000 deaths from COVID-19 Other News 07:22
LG Electronics launches 83-inch OLED TV Business 06:34
UN, partners raise 3.7 bln USD for COVID-19 relief in 2020 World 05:40
Germany's ruling conservatives move up in polls Europe 04:51
Turkey reports 5 480 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 04:03
Biden to host Israeli president on June 28 US 03:15
Azerbaijan analyzing minefield maps provided by Armenia - MoD Politics 02:03
Peru extends suspension of flights from Brazil, South Africa, India Transport 01:33
W. Africa suffered 700 terrorist attacks, 2,000 deaths since 2020 Other News 00:45
Azerbaijan, Iran are strategic countries in North-South corridor – ambassador Business 00:01
Georgian Caucasus Auto Import sees increase in car sales Business 19 June 23:25
Number and value of exchanged checks in Iran increases Finance 19 June 23:24
Turkmenistan Airlines opens tender for new International Airport construction Tenders 19 June 23:17
France supports development of new social protection policy in Georgia Business 19 June 23:17
Uzbekistan’s industrial output for 5M2021 revealed Uzbekistan 19 June 23:16
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall in Iran Finance 19 June 23:15
IMF proposes carbon price floor among large emitters to limit global warming Oil&Gas 19 June 22:37
Samsung may hold developer conference this year Business 19 June 21:43
Turkmenistan discusses development of inter-parliamentary co-op with Inter-Parliamentary Union Turkmenistan 19 June 21:01
Armenia been violating principle of respect for territorial integrity for 30 years - MFA Politics 19 June 20:13
Over 3.2 mln passengers travel in trains in India in 7 days as migrant workers head to cities Transport 19 June 19:35
Turkmen Energy Ministry opens tender for power plant construction Tenders 19 June 19:12
Kyrgyzstan considers allowing export of diesel fuel to Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 19 June 19:11
Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Army to visit Azerbaijan Azerbaijan 19 June 19:07
13 areas of Kazakhstan in coronavirus ‘green zone’ Kazakhstan 19 June 19:01
Azerbaijan unveils number of citizens vaccinated on June 19 Azerbaijan 19 June 18:08
Magnitude 3.9 earthquake strikes Istanbul Turkey 19 June 18:04
Azerbaijan reports 38 new COVID-19 cases Society 19 June 17:38
President Aliyev congratulates newly appointed president of Iran Politics 19 June 17:37
Iran’s Interior Minister announces final results of elections Politics 19 June 17:27
World Bank to help Georgia in development of digital economy Business 19 June 17:18
Iran's MFA sends note of protest to UK's Ambassador Politics 19 June 17:13
Azerbaijani mortgage fund opens tender on vehicles purchase Tenders 19 June 16:35
Uzbekistan resumes gold exports Finance 19 June 16:35
Iran's overseas agriculture to provide food security - Overseas Agriculture Association Business 19 June 16:35
Maersk Drilling can still provide various opportunities for co-op with Azerbaijan - ambassador Oil&Gas 19 June 16:34
Iran optimistic about future of relations with Azerbaijan – Chief of Staff of President of Iran Politics 19 June 14:22
EU donates passport readers to Georgian Ministry of Interior Affairs Georgia 19 June 14:15
Georgia reveals data on COVID-19 cases for June 19 Georgia 19 June 14:11
Russia reports 17,906 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 19 June 14:05
Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss co-op on projects to be implemented in liberated lands (PHOTO) Economy 19 June 14:02
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for June 19 Society 19 June 13:58
Elections in Armenia may result in coup d'etat - analyst Armenia 19 June 13:51
All news