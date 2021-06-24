Uzbek national bank to place bonds at Moscow Exchange

The National Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs (NBU) is going to place bonds at Moscow Exchange, the advisor to the chairman of the bank’s Bakhodir Alimov said, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

According to him, the Russian market is attractive due to its large capacity – it is the largest in terms of the volume of domestic corporate bonds in circulation in the CIS.

“Infrastructure risks are extremely small. The placement of ruble bonds does not lead to high foreign exchange risks. The Russian market is a strategically important platform. Now we need liquidity in Russian rubles,” Alimov said.

Anna Kuznetsova, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Rosselkhozbank, added that the bank participates in the pool of organizers and expressed the hope that this deal will be closed this year.

NBU placed its first Eurobonds in the fall of 2020. Citibank (USA), Natixis (France), SMBC Nikko (Japan) and Gazprombank (Russia) helped it with their release. The initial interest rate of the NBU Eurobonds was set at 5-5.25% (low - 5%), and at 08:15 by London time the inquiry book was declared open.