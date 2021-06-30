Iran provides certain loans to manufacturing enterprises in Qazvin Province

Finance 30 June 2021 15:12 (UTC+04:00)
Iran provides certain loans to manufacturing enterprises in Qazvin Province
Average monthly salary of workers in Baku drops
Average monthly salary of workers in Baku drops
Cost of paid services to population in Azerbaijan’s Baku city decreases
Cost of paid services to population in Azerbaijan’s Baku city decreases
Baku Stock Exchange puts CBA short-term notes up for auction
Baku Stock Exchange puts CBA short-term notes up for auction
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Iran unveils value of exports from industrial parks Business 15:46
Kazakhstan discusses implementation of meat processing project Business 15:46
bp reveals drilling program for SWAP in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 15:42
Kyrgyzstan reports 1,965 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 15:36
Working Group on Environmental Issues in Azerbaijan's liberated lands holds meeting Politics 15:36
Iran - among top 10 countries in world for growing of several horticultural products – Deputy Minister Business 15:35
Kazakh energy minister talks 2021 refining plans Business 15:34
Uzbekistan’s total external debt tends to grow – Central Bank Finance 15:33
UK's Queen Elizabeth to host Merkel at Windsor Castle on Friday Europe 15:23
Baku City Light company signs tender contract Business 15:21
Saudi Arabia plans new national airline as it diversifies from oil Arab World 15:20
Israel's Bank Leumi says will reap 253 mln shekels from ironSource Israel 15:20
Kazakhstan to launch oil accounting information system Oil&Gas 15:19
Iran provides certain loans to manufacturing enterprises in Qazvin Province Finance 15:12
Restoration of communications will bring benefits to whole region - Azerbaijani FM Politics 15:10
Uzbek National Bank leads in terms of nonperforming loans Finance 15:10
Armenia must release maps of mined areas – Azerbaijani FM Politics 15:08
Volume of export of cotton yarn by Turkmen company named Business 15:05
Iran's Cooperative Development Bank discloses amount of issued loans Finance 15:03
Azerbaijan proposes Armenia to start bilateral discussions on border delimitation - FM Politics 14:46
Iran's foreign trade turnover soars Business 14:42
Average monthly salary of workers in Baku drops Finance 14:42
Cost of paid services to population in Azerbaijan’s Baku city decreases Finance 14:39
Baku Stock Exchange puts CBA short-term notes up for auction Finance 14:31
Azerbaijani banks expand mortgage lending Finance 14:31
Iran restores operation of several mines in Hormozgan Province Business 14:28
Trial of mercenary who fought for Armenia in Karabakh continues in Baku (PHOTO) Politics 14:12
Barclays to move investment bank staff into London HQ Europe 14:06
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for June 30 Society 13:57
Azerbaijan, Russia creating new level of interaction - Ministry ICT 13:57
Investment trends in global hydropower capacity by 2030 Oil&Gas 13:54
Iran to use unfrozen assets to supply necessary commodities - President Rouhani Business 13:53
Greenfield projects to provide 50% of hydropower gross capacity additions Oil&Gas 13:49
Global hydropower capacity to expand by 17% by 2030 Oil&Gas 13:44
Hydrological points expected to be opened in Karabakh - Hydrometeorological Service Society 13:43
Turkmenistan becomes largest exporter of tomatoes to Kyrgyzstan Business 13:39
Azerbaijan discloses number of female entrepreneurs provided with loans Economy 13:39
Iran's Jam Petrochemical Complex announces tender to buy electro motors Tenders 13:38
Iran completes guaranteed wheat purchase - Ministry of Agriculture Business 13:37
Iran and Iraq to follow progress of Shalamche-Basra railway construction Business 13:36
Russian plant sends batch of new subway cars to Baku Transport 13:33
Kazakhstan unveils data on 1Q2021 physical GDP volume Business 13:32
Georgian Central Election Commission Chair resigns Georgia 13:29
Former Azerbaijani captive talks about individuals involved in terrorist attack in Baku metro Politics 13:28
China sends another batch of COVID-19 vaccines to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 13:28
Planned volume of Turkmen oil exports through Russia in transit revealed Oil&Gas 13:25
Uzbekistan to increase number of flights to New York Transport 13:25
Turkmenistan working to reduce price of Internet services ICT 13:22
Kazakhstan to import Uzbek cherry for further export to UAE Business 13:19
Azerbaijani-Turkish military tactical exercises continue in Baku (VIDEO) Politics 13:18
Azerbaijan's projects mainly related to smart mobility solutions - Schneider Electric ICT 13:18
What EU needs to be climate-neutral by 2050? – Siemens Energy’s view Oil&Gas 13:16
Cargo movements in Iran’s Khorramshahr port up Transport 13:16
Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament expresses gratitude to Hungary for assistance in demining liberated lands (PHOTO) Politics 13:16
Iran to begin increased extraction from Forouzan oil field Oil&Gas 13:14
Extraordinary plenary meeting of NAM group under UNESCO held under chairmanship of Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 13:13
Armenia and German company polluting Okhchuchay River on catastrophic scale - Azerbaijani ecology ministry (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 13:07
TAP’s capacity to be expanded in line with evolution of supply-demand trend Oil&Gas 12:50
OPEC+ panel sees risk of oil market imbalance after April 2022 Arab World 12:45
Israel's ironSource trades in New York after $11 billion SPAC merger Israel 12:43
Guatemala to receive another batch of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine soon Russia 12:42
Azerbaijan, USAID look to sign MoU on SME development Economy 12:37
Azerbaijan shows footage from liberated Musabayli village of Fuzuli district (VIDEO) Politics 12:34
Kazakhstan doubles trade with Poland despite COVID-19 Business 12:34
SOCAR’s STAR Refinery boosts oil imports y-o-y Oil&Gas 12:27
Azerbaijan implementing project to increase potato production jointly with FAO Economy 12:21
Locked-down UK households ramped up savings in early 2021 Europe 12:19
Work must be conducted not only on restoration, but also on sustainable dev't of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories - minister Politics 12:09
Vaccinated Georgians can to enter Austria from July 1 Transport 12:05
Kazakhstan reports increase in number of operated plastic cards Business 12:04
Uzbekistan Helicopters LLC opens tender for aviation technical equipment Tenders 12:02
Int'l community must put pressure on Armenia to stop polluting Azerbaijani rivers - minister Politics 12:01
NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative visits Georgia Georgia 12:00
Georgia reports 1,010 new coronavirus cases for June 30 Georgia 11:57
Restoration of Karabakh rapidly progressing under leadership of President Ilham Aliyev - minister Politics 11:56
Armenia inflicted serious environmental damage on Azerbaijan's liberated territories - minister Politics 11:54
Karabakh.Center web resource created on initiative of Azerbaijan's First Vice President - minister Politics 11:48
Timing for women's agricultural entrepreneurship dev't project in Azerbaijan disclosed Economy 11:46
Azerbaijani oil prices rebound Oil&Gas 11:38
Scale of destructions in Azerbaijan's liberated lands is extremely great - Karabakh Revival Fund chairman Politics 11:26
'Karabakh.Center' online resource presentation held in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:14
India’s Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid: US’ National Institute of Health Other News 11:06
Indian EAM Jaishankar Discusses Covishield, EU Travel Issues With Top Official Other News 11:04
Rasht-Astara railway should be spotlight within North-South corridor – Iranian ambassador Transport 11:03
Кazakh national telecommunications operator opens tender to buy spares Tenders 11:02
Indian Union Finance Minister, US Treasury Secretary discuss global minimum tax Other News 11:02
Uzbekistan, Turkey eye facilitating mutual access of products to markets of two countries Uzbekistan 11:02
Georgia sees increase in blueberries export Business 11:01
India now has four Covid-19 vaccines, will close deal with Pfizer soon: Govt Other News 10:57
Uzbek-Korean JV extends tender for purchase of catalysts Tenders 10:56
Iranian currency rates for June 30 Finance 10:56
Indian EAM Jaishankar Discusses Bilateral Issues, Covid During Meet With Counterparts From US, Other Countries Other News 10:54
Covid-19: India takes advance steps to mitigate third wave Other News 10:53
UAE: Indian lawyer receives 10-year Golden Visa Other News 10:52
India approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use Other News 10:51
USAID to partake in restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated lands Economy 10:42
USAID hosts summit to promote Women's Entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Economy 10:26
Official visit of Sadyr Zhaparov to Tajikistan over Kyrgyzstan 10:24
"Fiber-optics will reach 50% of Israeli homes this year" Israel 10:22
Trial over Armenian militants who tortured Azerbaijani captives to continue (PHOTO) Politics 10:19
All news