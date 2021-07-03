Iranian currency rates for July 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on July 3, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies have increased and 18 have decreased compared to July 1.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,768 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on July 3 Iranian rial on July 1 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,936 57,988 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,531 45,397 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,910 4,907 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,877 4,873 1 Danish krone DKK 6,694 6,694 1 Indian rupee INR 564 566 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,391 139,429 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,549 26,515 100 Japanese yens JPY 37,742 37,822 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,408 5,409 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 34,025 33,860 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,428 29,306 1 South African rand ZAR 2,944 2,936 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,831 4,822 1 Russian ruble RUB 574 574 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,495 31,480 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,151 31,220 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,519 49,515 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,106 2,105 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 26 26 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,066 35,153 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,320 9,322 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,490 6,503 100 Thai baths THB 130,844 131,017 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,087 10,117 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,079 37,138 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,768 49,776 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,841 9,830 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,335 13,292 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,893 2,894 1 Afghan afghani AFN 529 529 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,515 16,586 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,720 100 Philippine pesos PHP 85,236 85,948 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,681 3,680 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,987 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 293,481 rials, and the price of $1 is 247,675 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 260,478 rials, and the price of $1 is 219,823 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 248,000-251,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 294,000-297,000 rials.