Iranian currency rates for July 3

Finance 3 July 2021 09:48 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for July 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on July 3, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies have increased and 18 have decreased compared to July 1.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,768 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on July 3

Iranian rial on July 1

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

57,936

57,988

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,531

45,397

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,910

4,907

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,877

4,873

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,694

6,694

1 Indian rupee

INR

564

566

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

139,391

139,429

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,549

26,515

100 Japanese yens

JPY

37,742

37,822

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,408

5,409

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,234

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

34,025

33,860

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

29,428

29,306

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,944

2,936

1 Turkish lira

TRY

4,831

4,822

1 Russian ruble

RUB

574

574

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,879

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

34

34

1 Australian dollar

AUD

31,495

31,480

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,151

31,220

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,519

49,515

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,106

2,105

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

26

26

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,066

35,153

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,320

9,322

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,490

6,503

100 Thai baths

THB

130,844

131,017

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,087

10,117

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

37,079

37,138

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,240

59,239

1 euro

EUR

49,768

49,776

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,841

9,830

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,335

13,292

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,893

2,894

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

529

529

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,515

16,586

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,720

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

85,236

85,948

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,681

3,680

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,987

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 293,481 rials, and the price of $1 is 247,675 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 260,478 rials, and the price of $1 is 219,823 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 248,000-251,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 294,000-297,000 rials.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Lithuania invites Uzbekistan to develop cooperation in aviation (Exclusive)
Lithuania invites Uzbekistan to develop cooperation in aviation (Exclusive)
Georgia postpones introduction of mandatory PCR test for vaccinated foreigners
Georgia postpones introduction of mandatory PCR test for vaccinated foreigners
Georgian Myway Airlines starts cargo transportation
Georgian Myway Airlines starts cargo transportation
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Astana Int'l Financial Centre to co-op on attracting Islamic finance into Kazakh agrifood projects Business 10:49
Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan discuss preparation for international conferences Business 10:44
EBRD provides loan for Georgian companies Business 10:40
Working Group on Energy Supply in Azerbaijan's liberated lands holds meeting Azerbaijan 10:40
Turkish president's visit to Turkmenistan discussed Turkmenistan 10:32
Indonesian police block streets on first day of tougher COVID-19 curbs Other News 10:29
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's ICT sphere ICT 10:29
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 10:06
EU ready to engage more to achieve comprehensive, lasting settlement after Second Karabakh War - High Representative Politics 10:04
Baku to host Denmark-Czech Republic match as part of EURO 2020 today Society 10:03
Children's vaccination against COVID-19 not recommended - Azerbaijani doctor Society 09:49
Iranian currency rates for July 3 Finance 09:48
Azerbaijan working on increasing insurance literacy of population Finance 09:33
Neqsol Holding, Nobel Oil eye renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 09:14
Dev't of innovation plays important role in access to finance in Georgia - NBG Finance 09:14
Asian markets show interest in Georgian blackberries - Georgian Berry Growers Association Business 09:13
Georgia to withdraw from wheat flour subsidy program Business 09:12
TBC Capital shares data on Georgia’s hotel sector Business 09:11
Georgia reveals voume of exported peaches and nectarines Business 09:10
MasterCard announces program on non-cash payments for Azerbaijan until 2025 Economy 09:10
United Nations SecGen appoints Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Politics 08:50
Kaspersky Lab ready to help Azerbaijani enterprises to switch to Industry 4.0 ICT 08:42
Kyrgyzstan appoints ambassador to Pakistan Kyrgyzstan 08:11
Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases exceeds 430,000 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:35
Turkey reports 4,891 new COVID-19 cases, 5,435,831 in total Turkey 07:11
Saudi bans citizens from travel to Ethiopia, UAE, Vietnam without prior permission Arab World 06:27
Brazil reports 1,857 more COVID-19 deaths Other News 05:28
6.1-magnitude quake hits Fiji region: USGS Other News 04:10
U.N. warns of more violence in Tigray World 03:08
Death toll rises to 10 in suicide bombing in Somalia Other News 02:24
U.S. troops not to leave Afghanistan in days: Biden US 01:26
Head of Delegation of the European Union to Azerbaijan appointed as Head of EU's Delegation to Kazakhstan Politics 00:31
Uzbekistan notes increase in number of real estate purchase and sale transactions Uzbekistan 00:16
Lithuania invites Uzbekistan to develop cooperation in aviation (Exclusive) Transport 2 July 23:59
Number of mobile phone subscribers in Turkey reach 83.5 million Turkey 2 July 23:11
Putin and Macron discuss Karabakh Politics 2 July 23:06
Iran bans travelers from 12 countries amid pandemic Iran 2 July 22:41
Fuel prices up again in Georgia Oil&Gas 2 July 22:08
More flights available between Belarus, Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 2 July 22:00
Investment possibilities of Italian companies to Turkmenistan to be discussed Turkmenistan 2 July 21:44
NATO Military Committee to visit Georgia in September Georgia 2 July 20:37
Georgia postpones introduction of mandatory PCR test for vaccinated foreigners Transport 2 July 20:35
Organizing Committee on preparation of Caspian Economic Forum agrees on program of event Russia 2 July 20:34
Verdict made for group of Armenian terrorists at Baku Grave Crimes Court Azerbaijan 2 July 20:18
Georgia starting mass vaccination on July 5 Georgia 2 July 19:53
Financial support of media entities in Azerbaijan to continue - Media Development Agency Society 2 July 19:40
Azerbaijan Media Development Agency to provide journalists with certificates Azerbaijan 2 July 19:39
Azerbaijan Media Development Agency discusses projects under implementation Azerbaijan 2 July 19:27
Last apartment building for journalists not commissioned yet - Azerbaijan Media Dev't Agency Society 2 July 19:25
State budget continues to play key role in easing monetary conditions in Azerbaijan - Expert Finance 2 July 19:23
Azerbaijan, Slovakia hold political consultations between foreign ministries Politics 2 July 18:59
"Anatolian Eagle - 2021" Int’l Flight-Tactical Exercises end (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 2 July 18:58
Karabakh conflict should be removed from OSCE’s list of "frozen" conflicts - Kazakh MP Politics 2 July 18:49
Uzbekistan resumes flights to Kyrgyz Issyk-Kul airport Uzbekistan 2 July 18:26
Azerbaijan Media Dev't Agency chief talks innovative project to support online media entities Society 2 July 18:25
Media organizations misusing financial aid to be suspended - Azerbaijan Media Dev't Agency Azerbaijan 2 July 18:23
Iran's Oil Minister talks oil output and export level Business 2 July 18:19
Iran to inaugurate more industrial projects - deputy minister Business 2 July 18:15
Iranian official talk oil plans of upcoming administration Business 2 July 18:10
Iran's imported commodity prices increase Business 2 July 18:07
Iran to use foreign currency reserves to create jobs Business 2 July 17:57
Iran to increase financing of rural development projects Business 2 July 17:56
Uzbekistan ready to build its first nuclear power plant Uzbekistan 2 July 17:53
SOCAR nominated as one of largest taxpayers in Georgia Oil&Gas 2 July 17:49
Georgian Myway Airlines starts cargo transportation Transport 2 July 17:44
Uzbekistan restricts work of Twitter, TikTok, VKontakte Uzbekistan 2 July 17:41
Kyrgyz textile industry begins entering Korean market Kyrgyzstan 2 July 17:28
Azerbaijan's TABIB talks about importance of third dose of COVID-19 vaccine Society 2 July 17:28
Russia documents 23,218 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours Russia 2 July 17:22
Another enterprise for production of building materials being built in Turkmenistan Construction 2 July 17:21
Turkmen Railways open tender for purchase of spare parts Tenders 2 July 17:21
Russia, EU discuss situation in Karabakh Politics 2 July 17:20
Tesla quarterly deliveries hit 200,000 mark for the first time US 2 July 17:20
Reporters Without Borders rep in Sweden posts article on death of Azerbaijani journalists in Kalbajar Politics 2 July 17:19
Azerbaijan discloses number of locally registered domain names YTD ICT 2 July 17:15
TABIB shares plans to complete COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan until autumn 2021 Society 2 July 17:15
Incomes in Azerbaijan's fixed capital from foreign investments slightly down Finance 2 July 17:14
Uzbekistan, China look to accelerate project on launching COVID-19 vaccine production Uzbekistan 2 July 17:13
Most members of OPEC+ monitoring support UAE’s view on quotas revision Arab World 2 July 17:12
Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan discuss prospects for expanding co-op Politics 2 July 17:12
Southern Gas Corridor CJSC gained over $13M profit in 2020 Oil&Gas 2 July 16:57
Azerbaijan announces number of citizens vaccinated on July 2 Society 2 July 16:48
Azerbaijan confirms 101 more COVID-19 cases, 63 recoveries Society 2 July 16:41
Good progress made since cessation of hostilities in Azerbaijani Karabakh - OSCE PA Rapporteur Politics 2 July 16:24
Employee development co Juno Journey raises $19m Israel 2 July 16:02
Russian Export Center offers financial instruments for implementation of projects in Azerbaijan Economy 2 July 16:01
EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement to visit Azerbaijan Politics 2 July 16:01
Tesla top-of-range car caught fire while owner was driving US 2 July 15:57
Average prices for real estate in Uzbekistan's regions disclosed Uzbekistan 2 July 15:55
Jet’s re-entry poised to shake up India’s aviation landscape Other News 2 July 15:49
Uzbekistan’s Tashkent Mechanical Plant plans to supply airline components for Ukrainian Antonov Uzbekistan 2 July 15:47
Time for world to work together and get rid of pandemic, Indian minister says Other News 2 July 15:44
UK receives 6 million applications to EU settlement scheme before deadline Europe 2 July 15:43
India hopes to be No.1 manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, minister says Other News 2 July 15:42
Bakcell subscribers will use the “Citizen” type “Asan Imza” service free of charge ICT 2 July 15:39
Azerbaijani satellite operator agrees on co-op with Chinese high-tech company Economy 2 July 15:36
Azerbaijan to achieve positive results of COVID-19 vaccination soon - Health Ministry Society 2 July 15:34
Lockdown in Russia not under discussion currently - Kremlin Russia 2 July 15:33
Georgia makes huge progress over past ten years - NATO Georgia 2 July 15:32
Food prices on rise in Kazakhstan Business 2 July 15:29
All news