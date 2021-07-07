Gold price in Azerbaijan continues to grow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The prices of precious metals, except gold, decreased in Azerbaijan on July 7 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 2.6095 manat or $1.53 (0.09 percent) and made up 3,060.1615 manat or $1,800.09 per ounce.

The price of silver shrank by 0.6168 manat or 36 cents (1.37 percent) and amounted to 44.5327 manat ($26.2).

The price of platinum went down by 29.376 manat or $17.28 (1.56 percent) and equaled to 1,857.403 manat ($1,092.59).

The price of palladium declined by 52.6235 manat or $30.95 (1.1 percent) and stood at 4,748.304 manat ($2,793.12).

In monthly terms, the price of gold fell by 146.3785 manat or $86.1 (4.6 percent) per ounce, silver reduced by 2.3928 manat or $1.41 (5.1 percent) per ounce, platinum dropped by 131.8945 manat or $77.58 per ounce (6.6 percent), while palladium lowered by 84.439 manat or $49.67 (1.7 percent).

On annual basis, the price of gold rose by 27.2935 manat or $16.05 (0.9 percent), silver grew by 13.551 manat or $7.97 (43.7 percent), platinum spiked by 455.2855 manat or $267.81 (32.5 percent), and palladium surged by 1,459.5095 manat or $858.53 (44.4 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) July 7, 2021 3,060.1615 44.5327 1,857.403 4,748.304 July 6, 2021 3,057.552 45.1495 1,886.779 4,800.9275 June 7, 2021 3,206.54 46.9255 1,989.2975 4,832.743 July 7, 2020 3,032.868 30.9817 1,402.1175 3,288.7945 Change in a day in man. 2.6095 -0.6168 -29.376 -52.6235 in % 0.09 -1.37 -1.56 -1.1 Change in a month in man. -146.3785 -2.3928 -131.8945 -84.439 in % -4.6 -5.1 -6.6 -1.7 Change in a year in man. 27.2935 13.551 455.2855 1,459.5095 in % 0.9 43.7 32.5 44.4

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni