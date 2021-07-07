Gold price in Azerbaijan continues to grow
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
The prices of precious metals, except gold, decreased in Azerbaijan on July 7 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by 2.6095 manat or $1.53 (0.09 percent) and made up 3,060.1615 manat or $1,800.09 per ounce.
The price of silver shrank by 0.6168 manat or 36 cents (1.37 percent) and amounted to 44.5327 manat ($26.2).
The price of platinum went down by 29.376 manat or $17.28 (1.56 percent) and equaled to 1,857.403 manat ($1,092.59).
The price of palladium declined by 52.6235 manat or $30.95 (1.1 percent) and stood at 4,748.304 manat ($2,793.12).
In monthly terms, the price of gold fell by 146.3785 manat or $86.1 (4.6 percent) per ounce, silver reduced by 2.3928 manat or $1.41 (5.1 percent) per ounce, platinum dropped by 131.8945 manat or $77.58 per ounce (6.6 percent), while palladium lowered by 84.439 manat or $49.67 (1.7 percent).
On annual basis, the price of gold rose by 27.2935 manat or $16.05 (0.9 percent), silver grew by 13.551 manat or $7.97 (43.7 percent), platinum spiked by 455.2855 manat or $267.81 (32.5 percent), and palladium surged by 1,459.5095 manat or $858.53 (44.4 percent).
|
Date:
|
Gold
(XAU)
|
Silver
(XAG)
|
Platinum
(XPT)
|
Palladium
(XPD)
|
July 7, 2021
|
3,060.1615
|
44.5327
|
1,857.403
|
4,748.304
|
July 6, 2021
|
3,057.552
|
45.1495
|
1,886.779
|
4,800.9275
|
June 7, 2021
|
3,206.54
|
46.9255
|
1,989.2975
|
4,832.743
|
July 7, 2020
|
3,032.868
|
30.9817
|
1,402.1175
|
3,288.7945
|
Change in a day
|
in man.
|
2.6095
|
-0.6168
|
-29.376
|
-52.6235
|
in %
|
0.09
|
-1.37
|
-1.56
|
-1.1
|
Change in a month
|
in man.
|
-146.3785
|
-2.3928
|
-131.8945
|
-84.439
|
in %
|
-4.6
|
-5.1
|
-6.6
|
-1.7
|
Change in a year
|
in man.
|
27.2935
|
13.551
|
455.2855
|
1,459.5095
|
in %
|
0.9
|
43.7
|
32.5
|
44.4
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni