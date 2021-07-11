Georgia shares data on net international investment position

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The net international investment position (IIP) of Georgia amounted to -$23.9 billion USD (-81.6 billion lari) for March 31 2021, Trend reports via the National Bank of Georgia (NBG).

As reported, the IIP is accounting for -150.5 percent of the last 4 quarter GDP.

Net IIP improved by $1 billion compared to the previous quarter.

International assets amounted to $11.2 billion (38.1 billion lari) by March 31, 2021, up by $59 million quarterly.

Liabilities decreased by $958.7 million during the quarter totaling $35.1 billion (119.7 billion lari).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356