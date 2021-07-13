Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan growing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Prices on precious metals grew in Azerbaijan on July 13 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 11.5515 manat or $6.79 (0.38 percent) and made up 3,077.0595 manat or $1,810.03 per ounce.

The price of silver rose by 0.3411 manat or 20 cents (0.77 percent) and amounted to 44.6238 manat ($26.25).

The price of platinum went up by 43.945 manat or $25.85 (2.36 percent) and equaled to 1,908.862 manat ($1,122.86).

The price of palladium grew by 81.4725 manat or $1.41 (1.71 percent) and stood at 4,847.839 manat ($2,851.67).

In monthly terms, the price of gold fell by 152.7535 manat or $89.85 (4.7 percent) per ounce, silver reduced by 3.1267 manat or $1.84 (6.5 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 56.576 manat or $33.28 per ounce (2.9 percent), while palladium increased by 133.263 manat or $78.39 (2.8 percent).

On annual basis, the price of gold grew by 9.69 manat or $5.7 (0.3 percent), silver grew by 12.4918 manat or $7.35 (38.9 percent), platinum spiked by 475.813 manat or $279.89 (33.2 percent), and palladium surged by 1,462.7225 manat or $860.42 (43.2 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) July 13, 2021 3,077.0595 44.6238 1,908.862 4,847.839 July 12, 2021 3,065.508 44.2827 1864.917 4,766.3665 June 13, 2021 3229.813 47.7505 1,965.438 4,714.576 July 13, 2020 3,067.3695 32.132 1,433.049 3,385.1165 Change in a day in man. 11.5515 0.3411 43.945 81.4725 in % 0.38 0.77 2.36 1.71 Change in a month in man. -152.7535 -3.1267 -56.576 133.263 in % -4.7 -6.5 -2.9 2.8 Change in a year in man. 9.69 12.4918 475.813 1,462.7225 in % 0.3 38.9 33.2 43.2

