Uzbek currency rates for July 27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, according to which the US dollar has increased against the soum, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, which will be active from July 27.

The American currency rose by 22.99 soums. From tomorrow, one US dollar will cost 10,657 soums.

Euro rose by 52.65 soums, amounting to 12,572 soums.

At the same time, the Russian currency fell by 0.17 soums and currently amounts to 143.91 soums.

The official exchange rates of foreign currencies to the soum for accounting, statistical and other reporting, as well as the calculation of customs and other obligatory payments will be published by the Central Bank at 16:00 (GMT +5) every banking business day.

