Gold price in Azerbaijan continues to rise
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan, with the exception of gold, decreased compared to previous indicators on July 28, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
Thus, an ounce of gold rose by 12.07 manat or $7.1 (0.39 percent), amounting to 3,070.251 manat ($1,806), and an ounce of silver fell by 0.6685 manat or 39 cents (1.56 percent), amounting to 42.2165 manat ($24.83). The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 1.8105 manat or $10.65 (0.1 percent) and amounted to 1,809.905 manat ($1,064), and per ounce of palladium - by 21.114 manat or $12.42 (0.47 percent), amounting to 4,472.054 manat ($2,630).
In monthly terms, the price per ounce of gold increased by 49.2915 manat or $29 (1.6 percent), and the price per ounce of silver decreased by 2.0577 manat or $1.21 (4.6 percent). The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 59.33 manat or $34.9 (3.2 percent), and per ounce of palladium - by 37.1535 manat or $21.85 (0.8 percent).
On annual basis, gold fell in price by 236.827 manat or $13.93 (7.2 percent), while silver rose in price by 0.1286 manat or 75 cents (0.3 percent). Platinum rose in price by 219.0705 manat or $128.8 (13.8 percent), and palladium - by 607.3845 manat or $357.2 (15.7 percent).
|
Date:
|
Gold
(XAU)
|
Silver
(XAG)
|
Platinum
(XPT)
|
Palladium
(XPD)
|
July 28, 2021
|
3,070.251
|
42.2165
|
1,809.905
|
4,472.054
|
July 27, 2021
|
3,058.181
|
42.885
|
1,811.7155
|
4,493.168
|
June 28, 2021
|
3,020.9595
|
44.2742
|
1,869.235
|
4,509.2075
|
July 28, 2020
|
3,307.078
|
42.0879
|
1,590.8345
|
3,864.6695
|
Change in a day:
|
in man.
|
12.07
|
-0.6685
|
-1.8105
|
-21.114
|
in %
|
0.39
|
-1.56
|
-0.1
|
-0.47
|
Change in a month
|
in man.
|
49.2915
|
-2.0577
|
-59.33
|
-37.1535
|
in %
|
1.6
|
-4.6
|
-3.2
|
-0.8
|
Change in a year
|
in man.
|
-236.827
|
0.1286
|
219.0705
|
607.3845
|
in %
|
-7.2
|
0.3
|
13.8
|
15.7
