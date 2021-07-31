Iranian currency rates for July 31

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on July 31, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 29 currencies have increased and 7 have decreased compared to July 27.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,833 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on July 31 Iranian rial on July 27 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,428 58,311 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,359 45,961 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,889 4,878 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,759 4,836 1 Danish krone DKK 6,700 6,681 1 Indian rupee INR 565 564 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,816 139,682 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,866 26,919 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,282 38,305 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,404 5,396 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,691 33,383 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,319 29,245 1 South African rand ZAR 2,879 2,835 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,988 4,903 1 Russian ruble RUB 575 570 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,877 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,874 30,942 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,022 30,883 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,529 49,541 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,106 2,111 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 26 26 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,142 35,069 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,314 9,273 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,501 6,453 100 Thai baths THB 127,656 127,579 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,952 9,926 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 36,458 36,315 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,833 49,682 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,871 9,872 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,506 13,593 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,906 2,898 1 Afghan afghani AFN 527 524 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,851 16,710 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 84,053 83,107 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,685 3,684 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 11,998

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 286,062 rials, and the price of $1 is 241,097 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 264,842 rials, and the price of $1 is 223,212 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 257,000-260,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 285,000-288,000 rials.