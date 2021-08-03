Gold prices in Azerbaijan rebound

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.3

Trend:

The prices of precious metals, except gold, lowered in Azerbaijan on August 3 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 0.901 manat or 53 cents (0.03 percent) and made up 3,079.6775 manat or $1,811.57 per ounce.

The price of silver shrank by 0.2497 manat or 15 cents (0.58 percent) and amounted to 43.0882 manat ($25.35).

The price of platinum went down by 3.0855 manat or $1.81 (0.17 percent) and equaled to 1,795.4805 manat ($1,056.16).

The price of palladium decreased by 5.848 manat or $3.44 (1.34 percent) and stood at 4,560.488 manat ($2,682.64).

In monthly terms, the price of gold rose by 56.3975 manat or $33.17 (1.9 percent) per ounce, silver reduced by 1.2151 manat or 71 cents (2.7 percent) per ounce, platinum reduced by 60.6645 manat or $35.68 per ounce (3.3 percent), while palladium lowered by 144.857 manat or $85.21 (3.1 percent).

On annual basis, the price of gold dropped by 256.088 manat or $150.64 (7.7 percent), silver grew by 2.0782 manat or $1.22 (5.1 percent), platinum spiked by 217.379 manat or $127.87 (13.8 percent), and palladium surged by 924.647 manat or $543.91 (25.4 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Aug.3, 2021 3,079.6775 43.0882 1,795.4805 4,560.488 Aug.2, 2021 3,078.7765 43.3379 1,798.566 4,566.336 July 3, 2021 3,023.28 44.3033 1,856.145 4,705.345 Aug.3, 2020 3,335.7655 41.01 1,578.1015 3,635.841 Change in a day in man. 0.901 -0.2497 -3.0855 -5.848 in % 0.03 -0.58 -0.17 -0.13 Change in a month in man. 56.3975 -1.2151 -60.6645 -144.857 in % 1.9 -2.7 -3.3 -3.1 Change in a year in man. -256.088 2.0782 217.379 924.647 in % -7.7 5.1 13.8 25.4

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni