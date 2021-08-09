Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9
Azerbaijani oil prices dropped last week, Trend reports.
So, the average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $72.11 per barrel, having fallen by $2.73 (3.6 percent) compared to the previous price.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $73.48 per barrel, while the minimum - $70.92.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $71.48 per barrel last week, down by $2.73 (3.7 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $72.85 per barrel, while the minimum - $70.29.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $68.89 per barrel, which is $2.2 (3.1 percent) less compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $70.36 per barrel, while the minimum - $67.68.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $72.54 per barrel, which is $2.7 (3.6 percent) less compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $73.95 per barrel, while the minimum - $71.27.
|
Oil grade/date
|
August 2, 2021
|
August 3, 2021
|
August 4, 2021
|
August 5, 2021
|
August 6, 2021
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$73.48
|
$72.86
|
$71.55
|
$71.75
|
$70.92
|
$72.11
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$72.85
|
$72.24
|
$70.92
|
$71.12
|
$70.29
|
$71.48
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$70.36
|
$69.73
|
$68.47
|
$68.2
|
$67.68
|
$68.89
|
Brent Dated
|
$73.95
|
$73.4
|
$71.92
|
$72.14
|
$71.27
|
$72.54
