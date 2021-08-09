Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

Azerbaijani oil prices dropped last week, Trend reports.

So, the average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $72.11 per barrel, having fallen by $2.73 (3.6 percent) compared to the previous price.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $73.48 per barrel, while the minimum - $70.92.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $71.48 per barrel last week, down by $2.73 (3.7 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $72.85 per barrel, while the minimum - $70.29.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $68.89 per barrel, which is $2.2 (3.1 percent) less compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $70.36 per barrel, while the minimum - $67.68.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $72.54 per barrel, which is $2.7 (3.6 percent) less compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $73.95 per barrel, while the minimum - $71.27.

Oil grade/date August 2, 2021 August 3, 2021 August 4, 2021 August 5, 2021 August 6, 2021 Average price Azeri LT CIF $73.48 $72.86 $71.55 $71.75 $70.92 $72.11 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $72.85 $72.24 $70.92 $71.12 $70.29 $71.48 Urals (EX NOVO) $70.36 $69.73 $68.47 $68.2 $67.68 $68.89 Brent Dated $73.95 $73.4 $71.92 $72.14 $71.27 $72.54

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni