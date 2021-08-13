GEL has depreciated against USD and EUR

As a result of trading on August 13, the national currency depreciated against the US dollar. The change in the exchange rate was 1 tetri, as a result of which the official value of the dollar became 3.1238 GEL, Trend reports citing BM Georgia.



According to the NBG, the national currency depreciated by 1.48 tetri against the euro, as a result of which the official value of one euro became 3.6698 GEL. The British pound sterling fee was reduced by 0.36 tetri and amounted to 4.3099 GEL.

The rates obtained as a result of today's trading will take effect from tomorrow, August 13th.

During 2021, the NBG conducted a total of 7 currency auctions to reduce the volatility of the GEL exchange rate and sold $ 242.9 million.