Gov't of Georgia intends to assist in the generation of $1 billion from wine exports in next 10 years - PM Garibashvili

The Government of Georgia intends to assist in the generation of $1 billion from wine exports in the next 10 years, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has announced at a meeting with winemakers held at Chateau Zegaani, in Kakheti region today, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Garibashvili reviewed the current situation in the sector at a meeting with winemakers, along with projects planned and implemented for the development of the industry.

He said that the government will subsidise the grape harvest in 2021 to help about 25,000 wine growers and producers avoid the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Garibashvili said that since the Georgian Dream came to power the borders have reopened and Georgian wine has been exported to Europe, China and a number of other consumer markets and as a result, the winemaking sector has experienced 'great progress'.

Since 2012, annual harvest has been increased from 52,000 tonnes to 300,000 tonnes and new vineyards have been planted on 6,400 hectares of land, announces the government of Georgia.

As of today 300 wine companies export wine abroad.