Central Bank of Azerbaijan unveils volume of currency exchange operations for 7M2021

Finance 31 August 2021 09:12 (UTC+04:00)
Central Bank of Azerbaijan unveils volume of currency exchange operations for 7M2021
Chinese, U.S. climate envoys to hold face-to-face talks
Chinese, U.S. climate envoys to hold face-to-face talks
Hurricane Ida hits U.S. energy production, may send prices higher
Hurricane Ida hits U.S. energy production, may send prices higher
EU drops U.S. from list of COVID-safe countries for travel
EU drops U.S. from list of COVID-safe countries for travel
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan to expand entrepreneur access to foreign markets Economy 09:16
Azerbaijan E-Gov Dev't Center signs tender contract ICT 09:15
Italian senator talks Azerbaijan’s contribution to ensuring security at Kabul airport Politics 09:14
Central Bank of Azerbaijan unveils volume of currency exchange operations for 7M2021 Finance 09:12
6.3-magnitude quake hits Kermadec Islands, New Zealand Other News 08:55
16 areas of Kazakhstan remain in COVID-19 ‘red zone’ Kazakhstan 08:33
Chinese, U.S. climate envoys to hold face-to-face talks Other News 08:17
Improvement of balance of payments has positive effect on stability of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market - Investment Company Finance 08:03
Turkey reports 19,557 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 07:32
Explosion rocks town in Lebanon’s northern district of Bcharre Arab World 06:43
Japan PM Suga's party ally to step down ahead of election World 05:38
Hurricane Ida hits U.S. energy production, may send prices higher US 04:41
Attack on police station in NE Colombia injures 14 Other News 03:43
EU drops U.S. from list of COVID-safe countries for travel Europe 02:45
UN Security Council adopts Afghanistan resolution, China and Russia abstain World 01:55
US completes Afghanistan withdrawal as final flight leaves Kabul US 01:03
Afghan airport bombing survivors say some civilians killed by U.S. bullets Other News 00:48
USAID strengthens Georgia’s ability to respond to COVID-19 Business 00:05
Jet fuel remains main problematic link in oil industry - Russian expert Oil&Gas 30 August 23:59
UN chief hails phase-out of leaded petrol Oil&Gas 30 August 23:41
Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Austria talk on expanding humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan Turkmenistan 30 August 23:18
Armenia has not fulfilled its international obligations for more than 25 years in connection with fate of missing persons - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Politics 30 August 22:58
President Ilham Aliyev holds cordial conversation with participants and residents of Shusha as part of opening of Vagif Poetry Days (PHOTO) Politics 30 August 22:38
UN General Assembly calls for support for Haiti in wake of earthquake World 30 August 22:14
Foreign Ministry: Uzbekistan does not accept Afghan refugees, but provides assistance in transit Uzbekistan 30 August 21:38
Azerbaijan holds conference dedicated to people missing as result of Armenian aggression (PHOTO) Politics 30 August 21:29
Son of Azerbaijani captured by Armenians is yet to get information about father after about 30 years Society 30 August 21:27
Volume of cargo shipped from Singapore through Turkish ports in 7M2021 published Turkey 30 August 21:23
People's writer Anar happy to see today's cultural events in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city Society 30 August 21:22
Heydar Aliyev Foundation organizes cultural exhibitions in Shusha Politics 30 August 21:22
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale August 31 Oil&Gas 30 August 21:21
Uzbekistan chemical enterprises increase product output Business 30 August 21:21
Latest data on cargo traffic from Tunis via Turkish ports published Turkey 30 August 21:13
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy to attract consulting services via tender Tenders 30 August 21:09
Pakistan increases import of cars from Turkey Turkey 30 August 21:04
Russia’s import of cars from Turkey up Turkey 30 August 21:02
Turkey shares data on cargo shipment from Ukraine via local ports Turkey 30 August 20:59
Turkmenistan’s import of cars from Turkey up Turkey 30 August 20:58
Turkey's car exports to Uzbekistan rise in 7M2021 Turkey 30 August 20:56
Turkey's export of cars to Lebanon growing Turkey 30 August 20:52
Egypt boosts import of Turkish cars Turkey 30 August 20:52
Shusha waited for us, we had to come, and we did - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 30 August 20:50
If Shusha - Armenian city, then why wasn’t single building constructed here? - President Aliyev Politics 30 August 20:41
Azerbaijani president talks Shusha reconstruction details Politics 30 August 20:12
Black page of Azerbaijan's history is behind us, we are able to breathe again - President Aliyev Politics 30 August 20:02
Today, Shusha is being revitalized - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 30 August 19:42
Renovation of Yukhari Govharagha Mosque nearing completion - President Aliyev Politics 30 August 19:34
Polad Bulbuloglu restored his father's house - Azerbaijani president Politics 30 August 19:25
Azerbaijan's president talks plan to build residential buildings in Shusha Politics 30 August 19:16
Progress of events shown that conflict with Armenia could never be resolved through talks - president Politics 30 August 19:14
There is no concept of “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic”, says Azerbaijani president Politics 30 August 19:13
My father was 59 when Vagif Poetry Days were held, I am 59 now - Azerbaijani president Politics 30 August 19:10
Next year we will celebrate 270th anniversary of Shusha - Azerbaijani president Politics 30 August 19:01
Negotiations lasted for about 30 years, but to no avail - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 30 August 18:40
After occupation of Shusha, mausoleum of Vagif was destroyed by vandals - President Aliyev Politics 30 August 18:40
Thanks to great leader, mausoleum of Molla Panah Vagif was erected in Shusha - President Aliyev Politics 30 August 18:32
Georgia to support exporting enterprises Finance 30 August 18:17
Turkmenistan proposes to improve UN Mission activities given realities of modern Afghanistan Turkmenistan 30 August 18:14
Uzbekistan, Serbia to sign agreement on protection of investments Business 30 August 18:13
Ukraine discloses share of local agricultural products in export to Azerbaijan Economy 30 August 17:53
Turkmenistan counting on support of UN member states in efforts to combat COVID-19 Turkmenistan 30 August 17:47
Azerbaijan almost doubles exports to Belarus Business 30 August 17:47
Azerbaijani sculptor talks monuments destroyed by Armenia in previously occupied areas Society 30 August 17:31
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall Finance 30 August 17:25
Isolation relaxed for Israelis returning from abroad Israel 30 August 17:23
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Aug.30 Society 30 August 17:22
Kazakhstan reports decrease in manufacturing of silver Business 30 August 17:20
Too early to speculate about changes to Taliban's status in Russia — Kremlin Russia 30 August 17:19
Manufacturing of Iran's Pars Khodro automaker up Business 30 August 17:18
Azerbaijan confirms 3,107 more COVID-19 cases, 1,770 recoveries Society 30 August 17:17
Many cities and villages in Iran supplied with gas - NIGC Oil&Gas 30 August 17:16
Turkmenistan reveals volume of waste paper processed by private enterprises Turkmenistan 30 August 17:16
Kyrgyzstan vaccinates 3,087 people over past day Kyrgyzstan 30 August 17:14
Turkey shares data on cargo traffic via local ports from Greece in 7M2021 Turkey 30 August 17:11
Saudi investment minister visits Oman to boost economic ties Arab World 30 August 17:08
AIFC to support promotion of Kazakhstan-made products in foreign markets Business 30 August 17:08
Azerbaijan launches online app for entrepreneurs - Agency for SMEs Economy 30 August 17:04
Dollarization on bank deposits of individuals decreases in Azerbaijan Finance 30 August 17:03
President Aliyev: We are in Shusha today, and from now on we will live here Politics 30 August 16:59
Azerbaijan to launch new pharmaceutical plant jointly with Russia in 2021 Economy 30 August 16:58
Iran plans to barter oil with construction of civil projects - minister Business 30 August 16:56
India-Bangladesh Air Bubble Flights To Resume From September 3 Other News 30 August 16:53
Uzbekistan ready to help Germany evacuate Afghan citizens Uzbekistan 30 August 16:51
Iran rules out possible intermediary country in JCPOA talks - MFA Nuclear Program 30 August 16:50
IsDB Institute and Oxford Initiative Launch Reports Series Assessing Multidimensional Poverty in IsDB Member Countries Arab World 30 August 16:39
Iran declares data on cargo transportation in East Azerbaijan Province Transport 30 August 16:36
Turkmenistan’s paper manufacturer eyes expanding production capacity Business 30 August 16:36
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry signs contract on funding administrative office's repair Finance 30 August 16:35
Man heavily injured following mine blast in Azerbaijani village bordering Armenia Politics 30 August 16:34
Iran looks to have budget for COVID-19 vaccine - Plan and Budget Organization Business 30 August 16:21
Iran’s GTC pays main part of money for purchased wheat in Semnan Province Business 30 August 16:09
Turkey reveals volume of cargo shipment via local ports from Russia in 7M2021 Turkey 30 August 16:07
Azerbaijan launches mobile app for checking COVID passports Society 30 August 16:04
CBA expanding international cooperation on information, cyber security ICT 30 August 16:00
Russian Nordwind Airlines postpone Perm-Baku flights Transport 30 August 15:59
Azerbaijan unveils volume of gas exports to Iran for 7M2021 Oil&Gas 30 August 15:56
Azerbaijan's PASHA Sigorta records stable fees on professional liability insurance Finance 30 August 15:56
Azerbaijan notes growth in population's nominal income Finance 30 August 15:49
Indian auto parts makers' shares gain on report of talks with Tesla US 30 August 15:48
Azerbaijan discloses data on mine clearance in liberated territories Society 30 August 15:47
All news