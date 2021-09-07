US dollar reaches record price in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

Several banks of Uzbekistan on Tuesday, September 7, raised the price for dollar, Trend reports citing Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

Most often, there is an offer to buy $1 for 10,670 soums, sell - for 10,740 soums. This is the new maximum mark.

Since mid-February, the Central Bank has been publishing exchange rates every day, not once a week, as it used to be.

Earlier it was reported that the Uzbek soum have depreciated by only 1.2 percent since the beginning of the year - this is the highest indicator since 2018.

