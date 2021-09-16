Dollar exchange rate in Uzbek banks hits new record

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 16

Several Uzbek banks raised the US dollar rate to soum on September 16, Trend reports citing Central Bank.

Most often, the dollar purchase price is 10,700 soums, selling price is - 10,760 soums. This is the new maximum mark.

Previous exchange rate records were set last week - on September 7, the dollar rose to 10,740 soums for the first time, and on September 8, reached 10,750 soums. After that, the rate has been decreasing for several days, but since September 16 it has resumed its growth.

Since mid-February, the Central Bank has been publishing exchange rates every day, rather than once a week, as it used to be.

Earlier it was reported that the soum depreciated by only 1.2 percent for the first half of 2021 - this is the best indicator since 2018.

