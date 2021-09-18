Iran, Tajikistan to increase trade ties

TEHRAN, Iran, Sep.18

Trend:

Iran and Tajikistan could target $500 million trade that could be a new chapter in the relations between the two countries, said the Iranian President in meeting with Tajik officials, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Ebrahim Raisi has welcomed the Tajikistan President's suggestion for increasing trade volume and transaction of technical and engineering achievements of Iran private sector saying a working group will be formed to follow up and solve problems in this regard.

"The level of economic, commercial, and scientific interactions between the two countries is not acceptable and we should make effort to increase ties in these fields as much as possible," he said.

The Iranian president noted that expanding ties with regional and neighboring countries is the priority of Iran.

Tajikistan President has noted during his meeting with Raisi that the trade volume between the two countries has declined in recent years to $57 million but considering existing capacities and increasing negotiations between officials, the target of $500 million trade is possible.

Emomali Rahmon has indicated that Tajikistan is seriously interested in using Chabahar and Bandar Abbas ports via railway and road and partnership with Iran in oil and gas exploration and expanding cultural and tourism cooperation.

Iranian President has visited Tajikistan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit where Iran's permanent membership SCO was approved on Friday.