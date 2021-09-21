Iranian currency rates for September 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on September 21, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies have increased and 23 have decreased compared to September 20.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,256 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Sept.21 Iranian rial on Sept.20 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,354 57,706 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,265 45,055 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,830 4,837 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,814 4,823 1 Danish krone DKK 6,625 6,623 1 Indian rupee INR 571 570 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,528 139,307 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,817 25,000 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,367 38,187 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,394 5,398 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,756 32,891 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,492 29,566 1 South African rand ZAR 2,837 2,849 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,841 4,867 1 Russian ruble RUB 571 577 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,877 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,432 30,542 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,705 111,705 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,072 31,154 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,291 49,506 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,105 2,107 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 25 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,467 35,447 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,293 9,316 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,496 6,496 100 Thai baths THB 125,918 125,914 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,019 10,067 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,349 35,533 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,256 49,256 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,837 9,880 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,528 13,495 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,946 2,950 1 Afghan afghani AFN 526 526 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,815 16,936 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,722 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,607 83,884 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,702 3,711 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,021 12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 308,946 rials, and the price of $1 is 263,437 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 271,132 rials, and the price of $1 is 231,192 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 268,000-271,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 316,000-319,000 rials.

