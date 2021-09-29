Iranian currency rates for September 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 29

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on September 29, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 7 currencies have increased and 28 have decreased compared to September 28.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,063 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Sept.29 Iranian rial on Sept.28 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,850 57,589 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,242 45,378 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,811 4,825 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,843 4,881 1 Danish krone DKK 6,599 6,610 1 Indian rupee INR 566 569 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,313 139,491 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,772 24,754 100 Japanese yens JPY 37,722 37,850 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,396 5,397 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,088 33,216 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,213 29,441 1 South African rand ZAR 2,782 2,812 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,729 4,761 1 Russian ruble RUB 576 580 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,877 2,877 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,393 30,591 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,944 31,023 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,103 49,179 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,103 2,100 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,204 35,381 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,252 9,254 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,501 6,504 100 Thai baths THB 124,055 125,083 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,039 10,028 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,377 35,630 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,063 49,151 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,887 9,889 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,497 13,484 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,940 2,947 1 Afghan afghani AFN 526 526 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,834 16,854 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,224 82,140 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,704 3,706 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 317,148 rials, and the price of $1 is 271,491 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 271,487 rials, and the price of $1 is 232,403 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 277,000-280,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 325,000-328,000 rials.

