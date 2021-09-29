Iranian currency rates for September 29

Finance 29 September 2021 10:31 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for September 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 29

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on September 29, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 7 currencies have increased and 28 have decreased compared to September 28.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,063 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on Sept.29

Iranian rial on Sept.28

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

56,850

57,589

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,242

45,378

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,811

4,825

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,843

4,881

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,599

6,610

1 Indian rupee

INR

566

569

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

139,313

139,491

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

24,772

24,754

100 Japanese yens

JPY

37,722

37,850

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,396

5,397

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,233

109,232

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

33,088

33,216

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

29,213

29,441

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,782

2,812

1 Turkish lira

TRY

4,729

4,761

1 Russian ruble

RUB

576

580

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,877

2,877

1 Syrian pound

SYP

34

34

1 Australian dollar

AUD

30,393

30,591

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,944

31,023

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,103

49,179

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,103

2,100

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

23

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,204

35,381

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,252

9,254

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,501

6,504

100 Thai baths

THB

124,055

125,083

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,039

10,028

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,377

35,630

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

49,063

49,151

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,887

9,889

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,497

13,484

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,940

2,947

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

526

526

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,834

16,854

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

82,224

82,140

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,704

3,706

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 317,148 rials, and the price of $1 is 271,491 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 271,487 rials, and the price of $1 is 232,403 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 277,000-280,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 325,000-328,000 rials.

---

