Iranian currency rates for October 9

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on October 9, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies have increased and 19 have decreased compared to October 6.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 48,602 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Oct.9 Iranian rial on Oct.6 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,245 57,283 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,294 45,300 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,806 4,812 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,917 4,929 1 Danish krone DKK 6,532 6,556 1 Indian rupee INR 560 564 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,245 139,259 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,614 24,607 100 Japanese yens JPY 37,447 37,703 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,396 5,396 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,661 33,432 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,111 29,270 1 South African rand ZAR 2,811 2,804 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,688 4,729 1 Russian ruble RUB 586 581 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,877 2,877 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,692 30,638 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,004 30,962 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,241 49,057 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,101 2,104 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 22 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,792 35,056 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,218 9,231 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,518 6,515 100 Thai baths THB 124,012 124,191 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,052 10,052 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,111 35,418 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 48,602 48,760 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,875 9,876 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,343 13,397 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,954 2,952 1 Afghan afghani AFN 526 526 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,996 16,807 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,022 82,998 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,713 3,709 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,020 12,005

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 317,763 rials, and the price of $1 is 274,598 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 270,697 rials, and the price of $1 is 233,926 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 276,000-279,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 319,000-322,000 rials.

