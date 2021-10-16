Iranian currency rates for October 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on October 16, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 27 currencies have increased and 9 have decreased in price, compared to October 14.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 48,695 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Oct.16 Iranian rial on Oct.14 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,779 57,304 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,447 45,362 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,875 4,823 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,986 4,931 1 Danish krone DKK 6,545 6,532 1 Indian rupee INR 561 558 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,189 139,184 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,535 24,544 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,748 37,010 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,400 5,399 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,905 33,737 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,694 29,212 1 South African rand ZAR 2,868 2,836 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,552 4,629 1 Russian ruble RUB 592 583 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,877 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,144 30,956 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,145 31,054 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,215 49,062 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,079 2,090 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 22 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,850 34,688 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,218 9,206 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,528 6,535 100 Thai baths THB 125,768 126,482 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,102 10,097 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,518 35,369 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 48,695 48,596 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,863 9,859 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,385 13,407 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,985 2,955 1 Afghan afghani AFN 526 526 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,193 16,944 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,785 82,980 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,716 3,713 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 305,126 rials, and the price of $1 is 263,173 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 272,071 rials, and the price of $1 is 234,663 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 266,000-269,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 309,000-312,000 rials.

