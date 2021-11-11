Iranian currency rates for November 11

Finance 11 November 2021 10:21 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for November 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on November 11, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 8 currencies have increased and 24 have decreased in price, compared to November 10.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 48,380 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on Nov.11

Iranian rial on Nov.10

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

56,584

56,906

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,843

46,044

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,846

4,900

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,885

4,926

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,506

6,543

1 Indian rupee

INR

566

567

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

139,159

139,230

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

24,310

24,501

100 Japanese yens

JPY

36,880

37,207

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,392

5,392

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,233

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

33,750

33,713

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

29,769

29,909

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,742

2,788

1 Turkish lira

TRY

4,286

4,318

1 Russian ruble

RUB

593

593

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

30,921

30,946

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,700

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,078

31,162

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,106

49,135

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,080

2,083

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

24

24

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,180

35,252

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,212

9,217

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,573

6,572

100 Thai baths

THB

128,170

128,171

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,112

10,120

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,546

35,630

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,238

1 euro

EUR

48,380

48,662

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,789

9,782

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,364

13,326

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,947

2,947

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

460

461

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

17,275

17,239

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

83,881

83,682

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,727

3,728

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,019

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 314,820 rials, and the price of $1 is 273,302 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 269,103 rials, and the price of $1 is 233,614 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 280,000-283,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 323,000-326,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Serbia expects increase in electricity consumption amid energy transition – deputy PM (Exclusive)
Serbia expects increase in electricity consumption amid energy transition – deputy PM (Exclusive)
Serbia planning to establish strategic natural gas reserves in long run – deputy PM (Exclusive)
Serbia planning to establish strategic natural gas reserves in long run – deputy PM (Exclusive)
Serbian deputy PM reveals time of getting access to Southern Gas Corridor (Exclusive)
Serbian deputy PM reveals time of getting access to Southern Gas Corridor (Exclusive)
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan reveals projected allocations for social security for 2022 Economy 11:31
Azerbaijan forecasts production volume in processing industry for 2022 Economy 11:23
Serbia expects increase in electricity consumption amid energy transition – deputy PM (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 11:22
Serbia planning to establish strategic natural gas reserves in long run – deputy PM (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 11:16
KazMunayGas continues subsoil use activities together with partners Economy 11:13
Serbian deputy PM reveals time of getting access to Southern Gas Corridor (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 11:07
SOCAR in Azerbaijan evacuates employees from offshore facilities due to storm Society 11:06
Uzbekistan's Almalyk MMC exceeds its export plans for 10M2021 Uzbekistan 11:05
Georgia releases its COVID-19 data for November 11 Georgia 10:59
Azerbaijani oil prices decrease Oil&Gas 10:59
Seminar dedicated to anniversary of Nizami Ganjavi held in Indonesia (PHOTO) Society 10:55
Turkey decreases import of crude oil from Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 10:52
Turkmenistan boosts supplies of crude oil to Turkey Oil&Gas 10:47
Azerbaijan eyes co-op with Saudi Arabia in gas sector Oil&Gas 10:45
Azerbaijan announces timeframe for launching 240-megawatt wind power plant Oil&Gas 10:34
Кazakh national telecommunications operator to buy batteries via tender Tenders 10:22
Turkey sees rise in 10M2021 cargo traffic at Sabiha Gokcen Airport Turkey 10:22
Iranian currency rates for November 11 Finance 10:21
Kazakhstan’s Ekibastuz GRES-2 power station opens tender to buy pipes Tenders 10:16
Turkey reveals data on cargo shipment via local ports from US in 9M2021 Turkey 10:16
Saudi-Azerbaijani co-op vital for stability of global oil & gas markets – minister Oil&Gas 10:13
Oil prices steady after falling on signs U.S. may release more reserves Oil&Gas 09:57
Presentation of ‘SABAH.lab’ Acceleration Center held for BHOS students (PHOTO) Society 09:54
Azerbaijan discloses funds to be allocated from state budget for melioration work Economy 09:45
Azerbaijan projects grain, legumes output for 2022 Economy 09:31
Iran and Belarus expanding agricultural ties Business 09:23
Tourist inflow from Azerbaijan to Georgia down Georgia 09:19
Israeli expert panel recommend COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5-11 Israel 08:56
After promise, Elon Musk sells $1.1B in Tesla shares to pay taxes Other News 08:35
EU, France, Czechia launch Project on Social Protection in Georgia Georgia 08:01
Overview: impact of liberated Azerbaijani lands on country's economy Politics 08:00
Iran deputy FM consults with German officials on JCPOA Nuclear Program 07:48
1,219 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:32
UK to add China's Sinovac, Sinopharm to approved vaccine list Europe 06:54
ISS boosts orbit to avoid collision with space debris Other News 06:05
Germany's daily COVID-19 cases rise to all-time high Europe 05:26
Google loses appeal against 2.4 bln-euro EU antitrust ruling Europe 04:30
Virtual meeting between Joe Biden, Xi Jinping scheduled for November 15 US 03:57
UK registers nearly 40,000 new coronavirus cases Europe 03:18
U.S. petroleum data mixed last week US 02:39
Boeing to compensate victims in Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crash Other News 02:02
FMs of Azerbaijan and Armenia discuss normalization of relations Politics 01:25
Azerbaijani FM meets with French counterpart (PHOTO) Politics 01:24
Croatia records highest number of new COVID-19 cases Europe 00:38
Azerbaijani president played significant role in ensuring stability in region - former Deputy Assistant Secretary at US State Dep’t Politics 00:01
Azerbaijan in its efforts of post-conflict rehabilitation is looking forward to cooperation with UNESCO - Azerbaijan FM (PHOTO) Politics 10 November 23:59
Iran, India stress enhancing bilateral economic cooperation Iran 10 November 23:55
EU ready to support border de-escalation and delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia Politics 10 November 22:56
Uzbekneftegaz places debut Eurobonds for $700 million Uzbekistan 10 November 22:25
National Bank of Georgia: annual inflation will be higher than expected Georgia 10 November 22:14
Turkish parliament approved extension of Turkish military stay in Azerbaijan Politics 10 November 21:42
Azerbaijan unveils production volume in mining industry for 2022 Economy 10 November 21:16
Azerbaijan sees growth in import of goods by private companies Business 10 November 20:52
Azerbaijan’s Heydar Aliyev Int’l Airport continues to operate as usual despite severe weather Transport 10 November 20:48
Azerbaijan discloses strategic foreign exchange reserves Finance 10 November 20:43
Azerbaijan unveils main partners in natural gas export Oil&Gas 10 November 20:23
Azerbaijan reveals amount to be spent for education development in 2022 Economy 10 November 20:23
Azerbaijan discloses socially-oriented expenditures in state budget for 2022 Economy 10 November 20:20
Turkmen enterprise eyes to export industrial metal products Business 10 November 20:10
Price indexes of financial sector at Uzbek stock exchange rise on Nov.10 Uzbekistan 10 November 19:46
Iran unveils volume of goods exported/imported though Imam Khomeini International Airport Business 10 November 19:40
Azerbaijan predicts production volume in agriculture for 2022 Economy 10 November 19:40
November 10: Surrender and eternal stigma of Armenia's defeat - Analysis Politics 10 November 19:39
Azerbaijan forecasts decrease in simplified tax revenues to state budget in 2022 Economy 10 November 19:03
Azerbaijan increases oil exports by more than third in 9M2021 Oil&Gas 10 November 19:02
Turkish president congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 10 November 19:01
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for November 10 Uzbekistan 10 November 18:58
Iran sees increase in exports via customs of Bushehr Province Business 10 November 18:58
Azerbaijan forecasts revenues to state budget from VAT in oil, non-oil sectors Economy 10 November 18:44
Azerbaijan discloses projected revenues to state budget via State Tax Service for 2022 Economy 10 November 18:42
Uzbekneftegaz shares average quotation for Brent oil Uzbekistan 10 November 18:41
It is time to implement plans to launch 3+3 format – Russian MFA Politics 10 November 18:25
Georgia's Kutaisi International Airport sees positive air traffic dynamics Georgia 10 November 18:20
Kazakhstan eyes increasing tax rates for foreign carriers Kazakhstan 10 November 18:20
Azerbaijan's non-oil industry estimated to rise in coming years Economy 10 November 18:18
Azerbaijan predicts increase in state budget revenues for 2022 Economy 10 November 18:17
Azerbaijan forecasts growth of state budget revenues from personal income tax Economy 10 November 18:16
Azerbaijan reveals probable cause of explosion in Sumgayit Technologies Park Society 10 November 18:16
Iran, Russia to expand trade and co-op in grain industry Business 10 November 18:14
U.S. consumer prices surge; weekly jobless claims fall US 10 November 18:02
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise in Iran Finance 10 November 18:02
India to seek higher volume, better price for Qatar LNG deal renewal Other News 10 November 17:49
Georgian Tourism Administration shares data on tourist inflow for 10M2021 Georgia 10 November 17:44
Number of ships received at Turkish Ambarli port in 9M2021 unveiled Turkey 10 November 17:39
Uzbekistan exports mineral water to China Uzbekistan 10 November 17:30
Russia’s VTB Group allocates funds to Kazakhstan’s Atyrau Oil Refinery Oil&Gas 10 November 17:22
Turkmenistan, Austria sign co-op program for 2022-2023 Business 10 November 17:19
Kazakhstan’s finance ministry discloses funds transferred to state budget in 2021 Kazakhstan 10 November 17:19
Azerbaijan sees lowest COVID-19 mortality rate in South Caucasus Society 10 November 17:17
Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas gives up 100% stake in KazTransGas Oil&Gas 10 November 17:17
Armenian troops attempt military provocation on border with Azerbaijan, MoD reacts Politics 10 November 17:15
Iran to develop industrial areas in Isfahan and Lorestan provinces Business 10 November 17:11
Carrot prices in Uzbekistan change Uzbekistan 10 November 17:06
Turkmenistan interested in co-op with Austria for natural gas processing projects Oil&Gas 10 November 17:04
Kazatomprom commissions new Ulba Fuel Assembly plant Business 10 November 17:03
Azerbaijan expects growth in telecommunication sector for 2022 Economy 10 November 16:43
Non-tourist trips to Georgia soar Georgia 10 November 16:41
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 10 November 16:39
Kazakhstan discloses agricultural production data for 10M2021 Kazakhstan 10 November 16:39
Azerbaijan confirms 1,876 more COVID-19 cases, 2,248 recoveries Society 10 November 16:36
All news