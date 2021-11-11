Iranian currency rates for November 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on November 11, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 8 currencies have increased and 24 have decreased in price, compared to November 10.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 48,380 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Nov.11 Iranian rial on Nov.10 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,584 56,906 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,843 46,044 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,846 4,900 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,885 4,926 1 Danish krone DKK 6,506 6,543 1 Indian rupee INR 566 567 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,159 139,230 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,310 24,501 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,880 37,207 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,392 5,392 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,750 33,713 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,769 29,909 1 South African rand ZAR 2,742 2,788 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,286 4,318 1 Russian ruble RUB 593 593 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,921 30,946 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,700 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,078 31,162 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,106 49,135 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,080 2,083 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,180 35,252 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,212 9,217 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,573 6,572 100 Thai baths THB 128,170 128,171 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,112 10,120 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,546 35,630 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 48,380 48,662 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,789 9,782 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,364 13,326 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,947 2,947 1 Afghan afghani AFN 460 461 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,275 17,239 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,881 83,682 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,727 3,728 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,019

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 314,820 rials, and the price of $1 is 273,302 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 269,103 rials, and the price of $1 is 233,614 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 280,000-283,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 323,000-326,000 rials.

