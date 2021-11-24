Iran drafts new budget plan

TEHRAN, Iran. Nov.24

Trend:

The Iranian government drafted the budget plan for the new Iranian year (starts March 21, 2022) without deficit, said the Plan and Budget Organization, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The government policy is to reform budget structure so provinces would have more financial resources, Masoud Mirkazemi noted.

"The focus is on economic growth in the next Iranian year budget. There are plans to create economic growth in provinces," he explained.

Reducing the inflation rate and improving economic growth will increase people purchasing power, he indicated.

The budget bill will be submitted to the parliament on December 6 to be approved into law.