Iran's PBO talks reduced inflation rate

TEHRAN, Iran, Nov. 27

Trend:

Iranian government`s policy to not borrow from the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) leads to a significant decline in the inflation rate, said the head of the country's Planning and Budget Organization, Trend reports.

Iran's head of PBO Massoud Mirkazemi said on Twitter that the ban on government borrowing from the central bank has led to a decline in the inflation rate.

“Despite all the difficulties, the government has not borrowed from the central bank to finance the government budget,” Massoud Mirkazemi said adding that the government's policies have led to a reduction of inflation in October and November.