Iranian currency rates for November 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on November 29, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies have increased and 8 have decreased in price, compared to November 28.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,535 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Nov.29 Iranian rial on Nov.28 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,032 56,030 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,475 45,517 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,587 4,586 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,628 4,636 1 Danish krone DKK 6,393 6,393 1 Indian rupee INR 560 560 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,809 138,807 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,781 23,780 100 Japanese yens JPY 37,065 37,065 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,386 5,386 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,832 32,813 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,668 28,646 1 South African rand ZAR 2,578 2,579 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,391 3,389 1 Russian ruble RUB 559 558 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,899 29,921 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,628 30,626 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 48,817 48,817 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,073 2,073 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,823 34,824 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,105 9,105 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,570 6,570 100 Thai baths THB 125,372 125,288 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,905 9,905 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,154 35,171 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 47,535 47,544 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,644 9,644 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,563 13,563 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,924 2,930 1 Afghan afghani AFN 439 439 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,439 16,439 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,270 83,269 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,722 3,722 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,987

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 296,819 rials, and the price of $1 is 262,258 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 266,168 rials, and the price of $1 is 235,176 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 270,000-273,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 306,000 - 309,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur