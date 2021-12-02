Iranian currency rates for Dec. 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 2, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 29 currencies have increased and 6 have decreased in price, compared to December 1.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,566 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Dec.2 Iranian rial on Dec.1 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 55,891 55,642 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,682 45,590 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,643 4,626 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,639 4,609 1 Danish krone DKK 6,397 6,375 1 Indian rupee INR 561 560 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,713 138,823 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,968 24,051 100 Japanese yens JPY 37,235 37,114 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,391 5,387 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,230 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,871 32,790 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,727 28,535 1 South African rand ZAR 2,639 2,625 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,158 3,132 1 Russian ruble RUB 568 565 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,877 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,950 29,775 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,807 30,684 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,159 49,024 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,072 2,072 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,897 34,788 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,139 9,135 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,596 6,602 100 Thai baths THB 124,760 124,293 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,958 9,994 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,748 35,391 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 47,566 47,408 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,631 9,544 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,441 13,441 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,926 2,930 1 Afghan afghani AFN 438 437 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,510 16,537 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,419 83,308 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,720 3,720 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 12,010

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 298,973 rials, and the price of $1 is 263,986 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 266,025 rials, and the price of $1 is 234,894 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 263,000-266,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 298,000 - 301,000 rials.

