Iranian currency rates for December 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 8, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies have increased and 14 have decreased in price, compared to December 7.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,391 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Dec.8 Iranian rial on Dec.7 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 55,701 55,660 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,376 45,374 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,619 4,619 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,617 4,605 1 Danish krone DKK 6,373 6,372 1 Indian rupee INR 558 558 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,717 138,760 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,769 23,791 100 Japanese yens JPY 37,014 37,065 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,384 5,385 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,910 32,848 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,347 28,345 1 South African rand ZAR 2,640 2,640 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,042 3,053 1 Russian ruble RUB 565 566 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,880 2,880 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,606 29,586 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,681 30,674 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 48,991 49,001 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,073 2,073 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 36,660 36,658 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,132 9,132 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,589 6,589 100 Thai baths THB 124,080 124,156 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,923 9,926 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,574 35,574 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 47,391 47,385 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,582 9,583 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,595 13,591 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,909 2,909 1 Afghan afghani AFN 436 436 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,408 16,448 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,330 83,327 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,719 3,719 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,021 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 313,369 rials, and the price of $1 is 275,945 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 269,856 rials, and the price of $1 is 239,155 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 275,000-278,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 309,000 - 312,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur