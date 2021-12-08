Iranian currency rates for December 8

Finance 8 December 2021 09:47 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for December 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 8, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies have increased and 14 have decreased in price, compared to December 7.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,391 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on Dec.8

Iranian rial on Dec.7

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

55,701

55,660

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,376

45,374

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,619

4,619

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,617

4,605

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,373

6,372

1 Indian rupee

INR

558

558

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,717

138,760

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

23,769

23,791

100 Japanese yens

JPY

37,014

37,065

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,384

5,385

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,232

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,910

32,848

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

28,347

28,345

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,640

2,640

1 Turkish lira

TRY

3,042

3,053

1 Russian ruble

RUB

565

566

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,880

2,880

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,606

29,586

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,681

30,674

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

48,991

49,001

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,073

2,073

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

24

24

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

36,660

36,658

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,132

9,132

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,589

6,589

100 Thai baths

THB

124,080

124,156

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,923

9,926

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,574

35,574

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

47,391

47,385

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,582

9,583

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,595

13,591

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,909

2,909

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

436

436

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,408

16,448

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

83,330

83,327

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,719

3,719

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,021

12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 313,369 rials, and the price of $1 is 275,945 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 269,856 rials, and the price of $1 is 239,155 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 275,000-278,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 309,000 - 312,000 rials.

---

