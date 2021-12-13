Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 8.7 manat (0.28 percent) last week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3.030,53 manat, increasing by 0.024 percent or 0.73 manat compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Nov. 29 3.048,7 Dec. 6 3.032,7 Nov. 30 3.041,3 Dec. 7 3.021 Dec. 1 3.024 Dec. 8 3.039,1 Dec. 2 3.021,2 Dec. 9 3.035,9 Dec. 3 3.013,7 Dec. 10 3.024 Average weekly 3.029,8 Average weekly 3.030,53

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 0.834 manat (2.18 percent) last week. The average price of an ounce of silver amounted to 37.8838 manat, which is by 2.25 percent less than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Nov. 29 39.746 Dec. 6 38.25 Nov. 30 38.982 Dec. 7 37.898 Dec. 1 38.882 Dec. 8 38.223 Dec. 2 38.075 Dec. 9 38.155 Dec. 3 38.103 Dec. 10 37.416 Average weekly 38.757 Average weekly 37.8838

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 6.1 manat (0.38 percent) last week. The average price of an ounce of platinum amounted to 1,616.856 manat, which is by 0.76 percent less than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Nov. 29 1.665 Dec. 6 1,601.7 Nov. 30 1,650.7 Dec. 7 1,602.1 Dec. 1 1.620 Dec. 8 1,639.8 Dec. 2 1.604 Dec. 9 1,632.8 Dec. 3 1,607.1 Dec. 10 1,607.8 Average weekly 1,629.4 Average weekly 1,616.856

The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 10.3 manat (0.33 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,131.598 manat, which is 3 percent (96.7 manat) more compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Nov. 29 3,054.5 Dec. 6 3,080.4 Nov. 30 3,076.2 Dec. 7 3,139.1 Dec. 1 3,024.7 Dec. 8 3,163.3 Dec. 2 2,989.5 Dec. 9 3,184.5 Dec. 3 3,029.6 Dec. 10 3,090.7 Average weekly 3,034.9 Average weekly 3,131.598

