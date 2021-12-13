Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 8.7 manat (0.28 percent) last week.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3.030,53 manat, increasing by 0.024 percent or 0.73 manat compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Nov. 29
|
3.048,7
|
Dec. 6
|
3.032,7
|
Nov. 30
|
3.041,3
|
Dec. 7
|
3.021
|
Dec. 1
|
3.024
|
Dec. 8
|
3.039,1
|
Dec. 2
|
3.021,2
|
Dec. 9
|
3.035,9
|
Dec. 3
|
3.013,7
|
Dec. 10
|
3.024
|
Average weekly
|
3.029,8
|
Average weekly
|
3.030,53
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 0.834 manat (2.18 percent) last week. The average price of an ounce of silver amounted to 37.8838 manat, which is by 2.25 percent less than the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Nov. 29
|
39.746
|
Dec. 6
|
38.25
|
Nov. 30
|
38.982
|
Dec. 7
|
37.898
|
Dec. 1
|
38.882
|
Dec. 8
|
38.223
|
Dec. 2
|
38.075
|
Dec. 9
|
38.155
|
Dec. 3
|
38.103
|
Dec. 10
|
37.416
|
Average weekly
|
38.757
|
Average weekly
|
37.8838
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 6.1 manat (0.38 percent) last week. The average price of an ounce of platinum amounted to 1,616.856 manat, which is by 0.76 percent less than the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Nov. 29
|
1.665
|
Dec. 6
|
1,601.7
|
Nov. 30
|
1,650.7
|
Dec. 7
|
1,602.1
|
Dec. 1
|
1.620
|
Dec. 8
|
1,639.8
|
Dec. 2
|
1.604
|
Dec. 9
|
1,632.8
|
Dec. 3
|
1,607.1
|
Dec. 10
|
1,607.8
|
Average weekly
|
1,629.4
|
Average weekly
|
1,616.856
The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 10.3 manat (0.33 percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,131.598 manat, which is 3 percent (96.7 manat) more compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Nov. 29
|
3,054.5
|
Dec. 6
|
3,080.4
|
Nov. 30
|
3,076.2
|
Dec. 7
|
3,139.1
|
Dec. 1
|
3,024.7
|
Dec. 8
|
3,163.3
|
Dec. 2
|
2,989.5
|
Dec. 9
|
3,184.5
|
Dec. 3
|
3,029.6
|
Dec. 10
|
3,090.7
|
Average weekly
|
3,034.9
|
Average weekly
|
3,131.598
-----
