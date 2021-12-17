US dollar/Turkish lira rate on stock exchanges grows in Turkey
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17
By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:
The US dollar rate on the stock exchanges has exceeded 16 lira (95 cents) in Turkey this morning, Trend reports referring the index figures of Investing.com.
According to the available data, the lira rate has depreciated compared to the US dollar by about two percent over the past day.
Currently, $1 is traded on the stock exchanges at about 16.10 lira (96 cents).
The Turkish lira rate has depreciated compared to the US dollar by about 60 percent over the past two months.
