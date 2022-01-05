Iranian currency rates for Jan. 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on January 5, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 20 currencies have increased and 19 have decreased in price, compared to January 4.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,430 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Jan.5 Iranian rial on Jan.4 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,878 56,561 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,869 45,711 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,621 4,604 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,749 4,732 1 Danish krone DKK 6,377 6,375 1 Indian rupee INR 564 565 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,762 138,826 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,773 23,803 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,165 36,438 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,389 5,387 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,065 32,933 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,590 28,505 1 South African rand ZAR 2,625 2,652 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,098 3,221 1 Russian ruble RUB 559 564 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,414 30,220 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,983 31,032 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,083 48,986 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,072 2,071 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,208 35,266 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,137 9,145 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,600 6,610 100 Thai baths THB 126,253 126,011 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,034 10,068 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,091 35,169 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 47,430 47,413 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,660 9,652 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,572 13,593 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,933 2,942 1 Afghan afghani AFN 401 405 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,286 16,486 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,050 82,214 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,719 3,718 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,987 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 301,692 rials, and the price of $1 is 267,154 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 282,847 rials, and the price of $1 is 250,466 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 267,000-270,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 324,000-327,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur