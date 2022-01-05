Azerbaijani Central Bank issues license to non-bank credit organization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

A license was issued to the non-bank credit organization (NBCO) - SF Azerbaijan LLC by the decision of the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Trend reports referring to the CBA.

Thus, the number of licensed NBCOs in the country has reached 56.

SF Azerbaijan LLC was registered on September 28, 2021 with an authorized capital of 300,000 manat ($176,470) by the State Tax Service.

The NBCO, on the basis of a license, provides loans and other types of activities provided for by the Azerbaijani law "On non-bank credit organizations".