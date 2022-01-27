VTB Bank Azerbaijan’s assets increase in 2021

Finance 27 January 2022 09:55 (UTC+04:00)
VTB Bank Azerbaijan’s assets increase in 2021
Iran, Azerbaijan negotiating to change truck transportation route to outskirts of Astara city - RMTO
Iran, Azerbaijan negotiating to change truck transportation route to outskirts of Astara city - RMTO
Iran announces several economic executive orders
Iran announces several economic executive orders
Iran seeks foreign investment for Rasht-Astara Railway Project
Iran seeks foreign investment for Rasht-Astara Railway Project
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan's AccessBank discloses loan portfolio volume for 2021 Finance 10:44
VTB Bank Azerbaijan reveals net profit for 2021 Finance 10:43
Uzbekistan looking to increase GDP and industrial production in 2022 Uzbekistan 10:39
Deutsche Bank nearly triples Q4 profit, defying expected loss Europe 10:36
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening ceremony of new Training and Service Complex in Bina settlement (PHOTO) Politics 10:36
Croatia provides update on Ionian-Adriatic Pipeline project Oil&Gas 10:19
Azerbaijan registers increase in volume of loans issued to construction sector Finance 10:15
Southern Gas Corridor fulfills both conditions of EU energy security – envoy Oil&Gas 10:11
Vietnam, Azerbaijan agree to enhance defense ties Politics 10:10
Uzbekistan removes restrictions on operation of gas filling stations Uzbekistan 10:06
Iranian currency rates for January 27 Finance 10:03
Kazakhstan's oil extracting company to buy accumulators via tender Tenders 10:02
VTB Bank Azerbaijan’s assets increase in 2021 Finance 09:55
Kazakh-Chinese oil company extends tender to buy spare parts for pumps Tenders 09:53
Azerbaijani currency rates for January 27 Finance 09:48
Azerbaijan names production value of building materials for 2021 Construction 09:42
Kazakhstan records increase in export of cars Transport 09:40
Oil falls as U.S. Fed's pending interest rate hike spooks investors Oil&Gas 09:33
Most COVID-19 infections in Azerbaijan associated with Omicron strain - expert Society 09:15
Azerbaijan and Georgia play key roles within “One Belt, One Road” initiative – Hualing FIZ CEO (Interview) (VIDEO) Georgia 09:12
USAID eager to partner with Turkmenistan on low carbon development Business 09:00
India sees 2.86 lakh new Covid cases, 665 more deaths Other News 08:40
Turkey ready to host Zelenskyy, Putin to defuse tensions: Erdogan Turkey 08:11
PM Modi wears cap from Uttarakhand with Brahma Kamal, stole from Manipur on Republic Day Other News 07:38
Moderna starts trial for Omicron-specific booster shot World 07:04
Each dose of Covishield, Covaxin likely to be capped at Rs 275 after getting regular market approval Other News 06:28
Frogs regrow amputated legs after treatment with a chemical cocktail Other News 05:49
Indian PM Modi pays tributes at National War Memorial ahead of Republic Day celebrations Other News 05:12
Omicron generated antibodies effective against all variants of concern in adolescents, adults: ICMR study Other News 04:37
Six injured in explosion at сhemical plant in Louisiana US 04:06
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: S. Korean military Other News 03:29
US to shut down Afghan embassy, strip diplomats of immunity US 02:53
Magnificent flypast at 73rd Republic Day parade; celebrations scaled down due to Covid scare Other News 02:15
Oil breaks $90/bbl for the first time since 2014 Oil&Gas 01:33
Fed keeps rates near zero, says hike likely 'soon' US 00:51
Heidelberg shooting: German police say attacker got weapons in Austria Europe 00:17
India’s first woman Rafale pilot Shivangi Singh takes part in R-Day parade Other News 26 January 23:42
Steps taken by Armenia, Turkey to normalise relations are good news - EP's Turkey rapporteur Turkey 26 January 23:11
Georgian Parliament Speaker meets NATO Deputy SG Georgia 26 January 22:35
New US ambassador to Turkey presents credentials to President Erdogan Turkey 26 January 22:07
Embassy of India in Baku celebrates Republic Day (PHOTO) Other News 26 January 21:24
Booster dose of vaccine required to prevent severe course of COVID-19 - Azerbaijani doctor Society 26 January 21:11
Citizens of two more countries allowed to enter Azerbaijan by air Society 26 January 20:32
Health structures in Azerbaijan talk COVID-19 vaccine certificate validity Society 26 January 20:17
Uzbekistan reveals total assets and liabilities of its banks for 2021 Uzbekistan 26 January 19:12
Uzbek Central Bank notes increase in volume of deposits for 2021 Uzbekistan 26 January 19:11
Price indexes of industrial, construction sectors at Uzbek stock exchange fall Uzbekistan 26 January 19:08
Azerbaijan says high infectiousness, short incubation period of Omicron strain lead to infection rate growth Society 26 January 19:08
Georgia’s parcel shipping companies talk service tariffs in 2022 Georgia 26 January 19:06
Rebalancing India’s Foreign Policy Other News 26 January 18:56
SOCAR to supply spot pipe gas to Turkey Oil&Gas 26 January 18:54
French ambassador convinced by importance of France-EU-Azerbaijan space co-op Economy 26 January 18:11
Passengers of all three delayed AZAL flights on Baku-Istanbul route depart to destination airport Economy 26 January 18:07
Advantages of using modernized floating power units in Kazakh copper project named Kazakhstan 26 January 18:06
Azerbaijan to increase gas supplies to Turkey Oil&Gas 26 January 18:05
Azerbaijan pays special attention to restoration of liberated lands - Permanent Representative to UN Politics 26 January 17:59
OPEC+ expected to stick to planned March output target increase Arab World 26 January 17:51
Sweden sets new daily COVID-19 case record Europe 26 January 17:48
Azerbaijan maintains positions in Global Firepower 2022 rating Politics 26 January 17:43
Israel's Partner Comms gets fibre deal to connect East and West Israel 26 January 17:43
Turkmen Commodity Exchange discloses data on imports from Azerbaijan Business 26 January 17:41
Georgia’s Hualing FIZ works close with Azerbaijani investors - CEO (Exclusive) Georgia 26 January 17:28
Kazakhstan to continue implementing measures to battle inflation Finance 26 January 17:01
Iran, Azerbaijan negotiating to change truck transportation route to outskirts of Astara city - RMTO Business 26 January 17:01
Russia pays priority attention to macroeconomic stability - Vladimir Putin Russia 26 January 16:57
EU, KfW, AFD to maintain support for Georgia’s energy sector Georgia 26 January 16:54
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 26 January 16:46
Turkmenistan, Afghanistan plan to accelerate work on TAP Oil&Gas 26 January 16:44
Uzbekistan and Pakistan to work on preferential trade agreement Uzbekistan 26 January 16:40
Azerbaijan's credit rating at 'BB+/B' neutral for its Eurobonds - Gazprombank Economy 26 January 16:40
Azerbaijan confirms 3,192 more COVID-19 cases, 1,259 recoveries Society 26 January 16:38
Azerbaijani opposition member spared jail over sex attack on vulnerable woman in UK Society 26 January 16:30
Iran announces several economic executive orders Business 26 January 16:30
Iran seeks foreign investment for Rasht-Astara Railway Project Business 26 January 16:23
10 foreigners among Padma awardees Other News 26 January 16:22
Uzbek Statistics Committee shares data on imports of electric cars Uzbekistan 26 January 16:20
Road bridge across Astarachay River to be breakthrough in dev't of "North-South" ITC project Transport 26 January 16:20
Georgia’s commercial banks increase net loans issuance Georgia 26 January 16:18
Kazakhstan cancels launch of methanol & olefin plant in Mangystau Kazakhstan 26 January 16:12
AT&T profit beats estimates on strong streaming growth US 26 January 16:11
Azerbaijan records decrease in loans issued for industry and manufacturing Finance 26 January 16:10
India better placed to meet challenges: Ram Nath Kovind Other News 26 January 15:55
Iranian president expresses openness to direct talks with US Politics 26 January 15:35
Azerbaijan's MFA congratulates India on occasion of India's Republic Day Politics 26 January 15:35
Azerbaijan's TABIB recommends booster COVID-19 vaccination to strengthen immunity Society 26 January 15:27
Azerbaijani defense minister continues official visit to Iran (PHOTO) Politics 26 January 15:25
No one should doubt that new legislation on media in Azerbaijan will meet modern developments - Azerbaijani Media Dev't Agency Politics 26 January 15:13
Azerbaijan's Rabitabank discloses net profit for 2021 Finance 26 January 14:44
SOCAR’s production union overfulfills production plan Oil&Gas 26 January 14:43
Armenian PM Pashinyan tests positive for COVID-19 Armenia 26 January 14:40
Iran reveals trade turnover with Caspian Sea countries Business 26 January 14:39
Hualing FIZ CEO talks new projects launched in 2021 (Exclusive) Georgia 26 January 14:38
SOCAR Carbamide’s revenues grow six-fold Oil&Gas 26 January 14:33
STAR Refinery, Petkim see significant increase in recycling rate Oil&Gas 26 January 14:24
Turkmenistan's Halkbank opens tender for audit Tenders 26 January 14:18
Russian companies submitted 14 applications for participation in restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories - ambassador Economy 26 January 14:10
SOCAR Turkey talks on prospects for new line of production at Petkim Oil&Gas 26 January 14:09
Baku preparing to host FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup Society 26 January 14:01
Uzbekistan notes overall increase in exports within 2021 Uzbekistan 26 January 13:47
Ambassador Bocharnikov talks increased number of Russia-Azerbaijan flights Economy 26 January 13:39
All news