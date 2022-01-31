Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 66.62 manat (2.8 percent) last week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,108.26 manat, increasing by 9.81 manat (0.31 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Jan. 17 3,093.28 Jan. 24 3,124.40 Jan. 18 3,090.42 Jan. 25 3,131.62 Jan. 19 3,079.91 Jan. 26 3,140.75 Jan. 20 - Jan. 27 3,086.77 Jan. 21 3,130.23 Jan. 28 3,057.78 Average weekly 3,098,45 Average weekly 3,108,26

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan reduced by 2.45 manat (six percent) last week.

The average price of an ounce of silver amounted to 40.0657 manat, which is by 0.54 percent more than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Jan. 17 39.143 Jan. 24 41.1336 Jan. 18 38.9236 Jan. 25 40.4767 Jan. 19 39.7764 Jan. 26 40.3691 Jan. 20 - Jan. 27 39.6658 Jan. 21 41.555 Jan. 28 38.6833 Average weekly 39,8495 Average weekly 40,0657

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan lowered by 14 manat last week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum amounted to 1,748 manat, which is by 65 manat less than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Jan. 17 1,656 Jan. 24 1,764 Jan. 18 1,653 Jan. 25 1,735 Jan. 19 1,660 Jan. 26 1,749 Jan. 20 - Jan. 27 1,743 Jan. 21 1,766 Jan. 28 1,750 Average weekly 1,683 Average weekly 1,748

The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased by 433.8 manat (12.04 percent) this week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,786.88 manat, which is by 16.56 percent more compared to the previous week.