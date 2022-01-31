Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31
By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 66.62 manat (2.8 percent) last week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,108.26 manat, increasing by 9.81 manat (0.31 percent) compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Jan. 17
|
3,093.28
|
Jan. 24
|
3,124.40
|
Jan. 18
|
3,090.42
|
Jan. 25
|
3,131.62
|
Jan. 19
|
3,079.91
|
Jan. 26
|
3,140.75
|
Jan. 20
|
-
|
Jan. 27
|
3,086.77
|
Jan. 21
|
3,130.23
|
Jan. 28
|
3,057.78
|
Average weekly
|
3,098,45
|
Average weekly
|
3,108,26
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan reduced by 2.45 manat (six percent) last week.
The average price of an ounce of silver amounted to 40.0657 manat, which is by 0.54 percent more than the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Jan. 17
|
39.143
|
Jan. 24
|
41.1336
|
Jan. 18
|
38.9236
|
Jan. 25
|
40.4767
|
Jan. 19
|
39.7764
|
Jan. 26
|
40.3691
|
Jan. 20
|
-
|
Jan. 27
|
39.6658
|
Jan. 21
|
41.555
|
Jan. 28
|
38.6833
|
Average weekly
|
39,8495
|
Average weekly
|
40,0657
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan lowered by 14 manat last week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum amounted to 1,748 manat, which is by 65 manat less than the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Jan. 17
|
1,656
|
Jan. 24
|
1,764
|
Jan. 18
|
1,653
|
Jan. 25
|
1,735
|
Jan. 19
|
1,660
|
Jan. 26
|
1,749
|
Jan. 20
|
-
|
Jan. 27
|
1,743
|
Jan. 21
|
1,766
|
Jan. 28
|
1,750
|
Average weekly
|
1,683
|
Average weekly
|
1,748
The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased by 433.8 manat (12.04 percent) this week.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,786.88 manat, which is by 16.56 percent more compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Jan. 17
|
3,190.8
|
Jan. 24
|
3,600.5
|
Jan. 18
|
3,207
|
Jan. 25
|
3,648.4
|
Jan. 19
|
3,218
|
Jan. 26
|
3,714.6
|
Jan. 20
|
-
|
Jan. 27
|
3,936.6
|
Jan. 21
|
3,471.1
|
Jan. 28
|
4,034.3
|
Average weekly
|
3,248.67
|
Average weekly
|
3,786.88