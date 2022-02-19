Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 19
By Nazrin Israfilova – Trend:
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Feb. 7
|
1.7
|
Feb. 14
|
1.7
|
Feb. 8
|
1.7
|
Feb. 15
|
1.7
|
Feb. 9
|
1.7
|
Feb. 16
|
1.7
|
Feb. 10
|
1.7
|
Feb.17
|
1.7
|
Feb. 11
|
1.7
|
Feb.18
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0036 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has risen by 0.0094 and amounted to 1.9285 manat.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Feb. 7
|
1. 9447
|
Feb. 14
|
1.9284
|
Feb. 8
|
1. 942
|
Feb. 15
|
1.9243
|
Feb. 9
|
1. 9426
|
Feb. 16
|
1.9292
|
Feb. 10
|
1. 9423
|
Feb.17
|
1.9287
|
Feb. 11
|
1. 9349
|
Feb.18
|
1.9320
|
Average weekly
|
1.9413
|
Average weekly
|
1.9285
The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has grown by 0.0005 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has increased by 0.0002 manat and amounted to 0.0223 manat per ruble.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Feb. 7
|
0.0224
|
Feb. 14
|
0.0219
|
Feb. 8
|
0.0226
|
Feb. 15
|
0.0223
|
Feb. 9
|
0.0227
|
Feb. 16
|
0.0226
|
Feb. 10
|
0.0227
|
Feb. 17
|
0.0224
|
Feb. 11
|
0.0226
|
Feb. 18
|
0.0224
|
Average weekly
|
0.0226
|
Average weekly
|
0.0223
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish has reduced by 0.0006 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate amounted to 0.1252. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency has fallen by 0.0011 manat.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Feb. 7
|
0.1253
|
Feb. 14
|
0.1258
|
Feb. 8
|
0.1249
|
Feb. 15
|
0.1251
|
Feb. 9
|
0.1253
|
Feb. 16
|
0.1250
|
Feb. 10
|
0.1255
|
Feb.17
|
0.1249
|
Feb. 11
|
0.1258
|
Feb.18
|
0.1254
|
Average weekly
|
0.1253
|
Average weekly
|
0.1252