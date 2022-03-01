Azerbaijan's monetary base up
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 1
By Nazrin Israfilova – Trend:
The monetary base in Azerbaijan grew on annual basis as of February 28, 2022, Trend reports citing the Central Bank of the country (CBA).
According to the CBA, this indicator amounted to slightly over 13.9 billion manat ($8.1 billion), which is 1.08 billion manat ($640 million), or 8.4 percent more compared to February 28 of last year (12.8 billion manat or $7.5 billion).
At the same time, the monetary base declined by 99 million manat ($58.2 million) or 0.8 percent since January 1, 2022.
The monetary base includes cash and free banking and required reserves of commercial banks in circulation.
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Mar. 1)
