...
Iranian currency rates for May 22

Finance Materials 22 May 2022 09:47
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 22, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 21 currencies have grown and 14 have decreased in price, compared to May 21.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,360 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on May 22

Iranian rial on May 21

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,466

52,473

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,093

43,086

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,225

4,222

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,311

4,306

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,962

5,962

1 Indian rupee

INR

540

540

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,885

137,123

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

21,003

20,994

100 Japanese yens

JPY

32,839

32,852

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,352

5,352

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,235

109,234

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,743

32,724

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,902

26,828

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,655

2,648

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,643

2,641

1 Russian ruble

RUB

678

679

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,877

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,556

29,534

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,433

30,429

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,371

49,339

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,165

1,166

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

23

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

33,694

33,721

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,747

8,735

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,276

6,276

100 Thai baths

THB

122,047

122,088

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,568

9,569

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,962

33,002

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

44,360

44,362

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,818

9,819

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,464

14,504

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,865

2,864

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

463

463

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,445

12,419

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,719

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

80,424

80,353

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,360

3,363

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,003

11,984

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 269,750 rials, and the price of $1 is 255,538 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 260,243 rials, and the price of $1 is 246,397 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 301,000-304,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 318,000-321,000 rials.

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

