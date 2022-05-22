Iranian currency rates for May 22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 22, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 21 currencies have grown and 14 have decreased in price, compared to May 21.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,360 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on May 22 Iranian rial on May 21 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,466 52,473 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,093 43,086 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,225 4,222 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,311 4,306 1 Danish krone DKK 5,962 5,962 1 Indian rupee INR 540 540 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,885 137,123 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 21,003 20,994 100 Japanese yens JPY 32,839 32,852 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,352 5,352 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,743 32,724 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,902 26,828 1 South African rand ZAR 2,655 2,648 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,643 2,641 1 Russian ruble RUB 678 679 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,877 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,556 29,534 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,433 30,429 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,371 49,339 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,165 1,166 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,694 33,721 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,747 8,735 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,276 6,276 100 Thai baths THB 122,047 122,088 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,568 9,569 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,962 33,002 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 44,360 44,362 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,818 9,819 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,464 14,504 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,865 2,864 1 Afghan afghani AFN 463 463 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,445 12,419 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,719 100 Philippine pesos PHP 80,424 80,353 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,360 3,363 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,003 11,984

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 269,750 rials, and the price of $1 is 255,538 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 260,243 rials, and the price of $1 is 246,397 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 301,000-304,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 318,000-321,000 rials.

