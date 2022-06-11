...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

Finance Materials 11 June 2022 11:40
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

May 30

1.7

June 6

1.7

May 31

1.7

June 7

1.7

June 1

1.7

June 8

1.7

June 2

1.7

June 9

1.7

June 3

1.7

June 10

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0163 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has reduced by 0.0058 and amounted to 1.8172 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

May 30

1.8282

June 6

1.8238

May 31

1.8267

June 7

1.8161

June 1

1.8213

June 8

1.8155

June 2

1.8119

June 9

1.8233

June 3

1.8271

June 10

1.8075

Average weekly

1.8230

Average weekly

1.8172

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has risen by 0.0024 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has edged up by 0.0011 manat and reached 0.028 manat per ruble.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

May 30

0.0265

June 6

0.0270

May 31

0.0268

June 7

0.0275

June 1

0.0272

June 8

0.0276

June 2

0.0268

June 9

0.0285

June 3

0.0271

June 10

0.0294

Average weekly

0.0269

Average weekly

0.0280

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has dropped by 0.0044 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has decreased by 0.0028 manat and totaled 0.1007 manat per Turkish lira.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

May 30

0.1039

June 6

0.1031

May 31

0.1037

June 7

0.1022

June 1

0.1037

June 8

0.1008

June 2

0.1035

June 9

0.0989

June 3

0.1031

June 10

0.0987

Average weekly

0.1036

Average weekly

0.1007
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more