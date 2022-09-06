Azerbaijan's Kapaz LLC puts up bonds for auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Azerbaijan's Kapaz Non-Bank Credit Institution (NBCI) LLC auctioned unsecured non-documentary bonds worth one million manat ($588,257) with a circulation period of 48 months at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on September 6, Trend reports citing the BSE.

According to the source, eight investors have submitted eight bids.

The annual interest rate is 14 percent, and interest payments are paid to investors every 30 days.

The maturity date of the bonds is September 6, 2026.

The placement underwriter is AzFinance Investment Company CJSC.