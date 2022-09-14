Azerbaijani Finance Ministry appeals to State Security Service on embezzlement facts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Azerbaijani Finance Ministry has appealed to the State Security Service in connection with the embassy in Germany, Trend reports via the ministry.

According to the ministry, during the inspection of the financial and economic activities of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Germany from December 30, 2014 to October 1, 2021, cases of falsification of information in bank statements, embezzlement of funds in bank accounts, including the facts of embezzlement through the transfer of state fees for consular operations to other accounts for other purposes, were revealed.

"Given the seriousness of the revealed financial violations, in order to take appropriate measures against the guilty officials, the inspection materials were submitted to the State Security Service," added the ministry.

The State Financial Supervision Service of the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan revealed embezzlement of budget funds totaling 99.91 million manat ($58.77 million) from January through June 2022.